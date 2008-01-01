Senior Insights Analyst (Growth Analytics Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We are looking for a Senior Insights Analyst who will drive product-led growth by building and optimizing data-driven funnels that convert users into Enterprise customers. This role leverages product usage and customer data to identify growth opportunities, improve monetization, and deliver measurable business impact through scalable analytics.
Key Responsibilities
Design and optimize product-led growth funnels to drive Enterprise pipeline and conversion.
Identify and segment users (new and existing) based on product usage and customer attributes to uncover expansion opportunities and risk signals.
Analyze usage patterns to define and refine product limits, thresholds, and monetization strategies.
Develop analytical frameworks to continuously track user segments, funnel performance, and product adoption.
Measure the impact of product, pricing, and funnel changes, and develop models to evaluate business outcomes.
Translate insights into clear, actionable recommendations that can be implemented in product and business systems.
Create clear analytical outputs and visualizations to support business and product decision-making.
Apply advanced analytics (e.g., statistical modeling, A/B testing and experimentation) to identify trends and revenue opportunities.
Present insights and recommendations to stakeholders, including senior stakeholders, ensuring clarity and strong business impact.
Ensure data quality through collaboration with data and analytics teams.
Lead analytics projects and drive adoption of data-driven solutions across the organization.
Contribute to knowledge sharing and analytics best practices within the team.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field (Master’s preferred).
5+ years of experience in product analytics, data analysis, business intelligence, or similar analytical roles, with demonstrated impact on business outcomes.
Advanced proficiency in SQL and strong experience working with large-scale relational databases.
Proven experience analyzing complex datasets and solving ambiguous, high-impact business problems.
Strong foundation in statistics, probability, and quantitative analysis, with hands-on experience designing, running, and interpreting experiments (e.g., A/B testing).
Experience building analytical frameworks (e.g., funnels, segmentation, monitoring) and measuring the impact of product or business changes.
Strong data visualization skills to communicate insights clearly to business stakeholders (experience with BI tools such as Tableau is a plus).
Proven ability to partner with senior stakeholders across various business functions, influencing decisions through data.
Strong communication and storytelling skills, with experience presenting insights to senior or non-technical audiences.
Demonstrated ability to independently own analytical projects end-to-end, manage multiple priorities, and operate effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Experience contributing to analytics best practices and knowledge sharing within a team.
Interest in leveraging modern analytics tools, automation, or AI to improve analytical workflows is a plus.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?