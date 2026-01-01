Senior Events Project Manager (Global Events Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We’re looking for an experienced Senior Project Manager to step into a role spanning the full Semrush events portfolio. You’ll own content programming, speaker strategy, and program curation across multiple events. You’ll be the person who knows who’s speaking where, what topics are trending, which speakers deliver and which don’t, and how Semrush shows up as a thought leader at every event it touches.



What You’ll Own

Spotlight: Program Strategy & Content Curation

Define and execute the conference program strategy across 15+ content tracks

Curate session topics, angles, and descriptions that align with attendee expectations and industry trends across two keynote stages

Manage the Advisory Board: facilitate topic ideation, speaker profile validation, content review sessions, and program strategy alignment with internal and external SMEs

Own the content review process: brief speakers, coordinate draft submissions, provide structured feedback, and run final rehearsal calls before the event

Oversee Mastermind sessions: develop facilitator toolkits, provide additional support to speakers, etc

Implement improvements based on attendee and speaker feedback data from previous editions

Cannes Lions: Semrush Programming & Activations

Develop and execute the content strategy for Semrush’s presence at Cannes Lions, including hosted sessions, panels, fireside chats, and branded activations

Source and secure speakers for those activations

Coordinate with Semrush’s marketing and brand teams to ensure programming supports broader brand positioning and partnership goals at the festival

Manage the end-to-end speaker experience at Cannes: outreach, briefings, content development, on-site logistics coordination, and post-event follow-up

Broader Events Portfolio & Cross-Event Strategy

Manage speaker and content programming for Semrush’s participation in regional marketing events, partner conferences, and sponsored industry activations

Maintain a centralized speaker database and pipeline across all events

Coordinate with Semrush’s teams to ensure consistent thought leadership messaging across all external speaking engagements

Support Semrush team members preparing for external speaking opportunities: deck review, messaging alignment, and rehearsal support

Manage end-to-end speaker communications across the portfolio: outreach, negotiation, onboarding, briefings, technical requirements, and post-event feedback collection

Build and nurture long-term relationships with speakers

Coordinate with event producers and sponsorship managers on logistics and program while maintaining ownership of content quality and program fit

Analyze attendee survey data and speaker feedback ratings across all events to inform programming decisions

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5+ years of experience in conference program management, content curation, or editorial leadership across multiple concurrent events

Proven track record of scouting and securing high-profile speakers from major global brands for both owned events and third-party conference appearances

Deep knowledge of the digital marketing ecosystem: SEO, content marketing, social media, AI/martech, performance marketing, brand strategy, and creative advertising

Experience with the Cannes Lions ecosystem or similar tier-1 creative/marketing festivals — understanding the audience, the format expectations, and the speaker caliber required

Familiarity with the search marketing conference circuit (SMX, BrightonSEO, MozCon, or similar) and the key players in the SEO/SEM speaking community

Experience managing Advisory Boards or editorial committees for event programming

Strong editorial judgment: you can review a keynote deck and identify gaps in logic, structure, audience fit, and storytelling

Excellent relationship-building skills with C-level executives, marketing leaders, and industry influencers

Outstanding organizational skills: you thrive managing 100+ speaker relationships simultaneously across multiple events while maintaining content quality standards

Experience building and implementing AI workflows to streamline, automate and speed up the management process,

Nice to Have

Previous experience with Semrush tools or familiarity with the Semrush brand and community

Existing network within both the search marketing and creative/brand marketing conference circuits

Experience programming content for both technical SEO/marketing audiences and C-suite/brand leadership audiences

Experience with event management platforms and scheduling apps (Brella, Swapcard, or similar)

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!