Senior Events Project Manager (Global Events Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We’re looking for an experienced Senior Project Manager to step into a role spanning the full Semrush events portfolio. You’ll own content programming, speaker strategy, and program curation across multiple events. You’ll be the person who knows who’s speaking where, what topics are trending, which speakers deliver and which don’t, and how Semrush shows up as a thought leader at every event it touches.
What You’ll Own
Spotlight: Program Strategy & Content Curation
Define and execute the conference program strategy across 15+ content tracks
Curate session topics, angles, and descriptions that align with attendee expectations and industry trends across two keynote stages
Manage the Advisory Board: facilitate topic ideation, speaker profile validation, content review sessions, and program strategy alignment with internal and external SMEs
Own the content review process: brief speakers, coordinate draft submissions, provide structured feedback, and run final rehearsal calls before the event
Oversee Mastermind sessions: develop facilitator toolkits, provide additional support to speakers, etc
Implement improvements based on attendee and speaker feedback data from previous editions
Cannes Lions: Semrush Programming & Activations
Develop and execute the content strategy for Semrush’s presence at Cannes Lions, including hosted sessions, panels, fireside chats, and branded activations
Source and secure speakers for those activations
Coordinate with Semrush’s marketing and brand teams to ensure programming supports broader brand positioning and partnership goals at the festival
Manage the end-to-end speaker experience at Cannes: outreach, briefings, content development, on-site logistics coordination, and post-event follow-up
Broader Events Portfolio & Cross-Event Strategy
Manage speaker and content programming for Semrush’s participation in regional marketing events, partner conferences, and sponsored industry activations
Maintain a centralized speaker database and pipeline across all events
Coordinate with Semrush’s teams to ensure consistent thought leadership messaging across all external speaking engagements
Support Semrush team members preparing for external speaking opportunities: deck review, messaging alignment, and rehearsal support
Manage end-to-end speaker communications across the portfolio: outreach, negotiation, onboarding, briefings, technical requirements, and post-event feedback collection
Build and nurture long-term relationships with speakers
Coordinate with event producers and sponsorship managers on logistics and program while maintaining ownership of content quality and program fit
Analyze attendee survey data and speaker feedback ratings across all events to inform programming decisions
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
5+ years of experience in conference program management, content curation, or editorial leadership across multiple concurrent events
Proven track record of scouting and securing high-profile speakers from major global brands for both owned events and third-party conference appearances
Deep knowledge of the digital marketing ecosystem: SEO, content marketing, social media, AI/martech, performance marketing, brand strategy, and creative advertising
Experience with the Cannes Lions ecosystem or similar tier-1 creative/marketing festivals — understanding the audience, the format expectations, and the speaker caliber required
Familiarity with the search marketing conference circuit (SMX, BrightonSEO, MozCon, or similar) and the key players in the SEO/SEM speaking community
Experience managing Advisory Boards or editorial committees for event programming
Strong editorial judgment: you can review a keynote deck and identify gaps in logic, structure, audience fit, and storytelling
Excellent relationship-building skills with C-level executives, marketing leaders, and industry influencers
Outstanding organizational skills: you thrive managing 100+ speaker relationships simultaneously across multiple events while maintaining content quality standards
Experience building and implementing AI workflows to streamline, automate and speed up the management process,
Nice to Have
Previous experience with Semrush tools or familiarity with the Semrush brand and community
Existing network within both the search marketing and creative/brand marketing conference circuits
Experience programming content for both technical SEO/marketing audiences and C-suite/brand leadership audiences
Experience with event management platforms and scheduling apps (Brella, Swapcard, or similar)
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!