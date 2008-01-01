Tech Lead Analytics Engineer (Data Product & Research Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Own and lead a stream of complex analytical projects, from problem definition and scoping through implementation and business adoption

Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders to ensure solutions are aligned with business needs and successfully integrated into workflows

Design, build, and maintain scalable analytical data pipelines, data models, and data products

Develop and maintain high-quality, reliable, and well-documented data assets for company-wide use

Create dashboards, reports, and visualizations to communicate insights effectively

Translate analytical findings into clear, actionable recommendations for both technical and non-technical audiences

Present complex insights and solutions to senior leadership in a concise and compelling way

Drive knowledge sharing within the analytics community through demos, documentation, and internal enablement initiatives

Support team members with task decomposition and technical problem-solving

Mentor and guide Analytics Engineers, fostering a collaborative and growth-oriented environment

Contribute to improving development standards, data quality, and engineering best practices

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Strong foundation in mathematics and statistics

6+ years of experience in analytics engineering, data engineering, data science, or a related field

Strong SQL skills and deep understanding of relational databases

Proficiency in Python for data processing and analysis

Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative field such as STEM, Economics, or Business Analysis (advanced degree is a plus)

Hands-on experience with modern data stack tools, including: Airflow dbt (including Jinja) Git Cloud platforms (e.g., GCP)

Strong knowledge of data modeling techniques (e.g., star/snowflake schemas, SCDs, modular modeling in dbt)

Experience building and maintaining complex, multi-step data pipelines (ETL/ELT)

Experience working with conceptual and logical data models and designing scalable data schemas

Familiarity with BI and data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau) is a plus

Experience with Bash or scripting is a plus

Proven ability to mentor and support junior and mid-level team members

Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Ability to balance technical execution with business context and priorities

Curiosity to stay current with emerging tools, technologies, and best practices in analytics engineering

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!