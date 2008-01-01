Tech Lead Analytics Engineer (Data Product & Research Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Own and lead a stream of complex analytical projects, from problem definition and scoping through implementation and business adoption
Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders to ensure solutions are aligned with business needs and successfully integrated into workflows
Design, build, and maintain scalable analytical data pipelines, data models, and data products
Develop and maintain high-quality, reliable, and well-documented data assets for company-wide use
Create dashboards, reports, and visualizations to communicate insights effectively
Translate analytical findings into clear, actionable recommendations for both technical and non-technical audiences
Present complex insights and solutions to senior leadership in a concise and compelling way
Drive knowledge sharing within the analytics community through demos, documentation, and internal enablement initiatives
Support team members with task decomposition and technical problem-solving
Mentor and guide Analytics Engineers, fostering a collaborative and growth-oriented environment
Contribute to improving development standards, data quality, and engineering best practices
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Strong foundation in mathematics and statistics
6+ years of experience in analytics engineering, data engineering, data science, or a related field
Strong SQL skills and deep understanding of relational databases
Proficiency in Python for data processing and analysis
Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative field such as STEM, Economics, or Business Analysis (advanced degree is a plus)
Hands-on experience with modern data stack tools, including:
Airflow
dbt (including Jinja)
Git
Cloud platforms (e.g., GCP)
Strong knowledge of data modeling techniques (e.g., star/snowflake schemas, SCDs, modular modeling in dbt)
Experience building and maintaining complex, multi-step data pipelines (ETL/ELT)
Experience working with conceptual and logical data models and designing scalable data schemas
Familiarity with BI and data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau) is a plus
Experience with Bash or scripting is a plus
Proven ability to mentor and support junior and mid-level team members
Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Ability to balance technical execution with business context and priorities
Curiosity to stay current with emerging tools, technologies, and best practices in analytics engineering
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?