Inbound Business Development Representative

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Respond to and qualify inbound leads generated through marketing channels (website, demos, events, content downloads, etc.)

Engage with prospects via phone, email, and chat to understand their business goals and challenges

Deliver tailored product recommendations aligned to customer needs and use cases

Own the early stages of the sales cycle—from initial engagement through qualification and handoff or close (depending on deal size)

Maintain a strong pipeline by effectively prioritizing and managing inbound demand

Partner closely with Marketing, Account Executives, and RevOps to ensure seamless lead flow, messaging consistency, and conversion optimization

Identify trends in inbound inquiries and share insights to improve targeting, messaging, and campaign performance

Deliver an exceptional customer experience that builds trust and accelerates decision-making

About you

6 months to 1 year of experience in inbound sales, customer-facing roles, or B2B/SaaS environments preferred (not required)

Strong ability to engage warm prospects and guide conversations toward business value

Customer-first mindset with a passion for solving problems and delivering value

Coachable and eager to learn in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

Highly organized with strong time management and prioritization skills

Comfortable handling a high volume of inbound inquiries with speed and quality

Adaptable and resilient in a dynamic, performance-driven setting



Behaviors That Drive Success

Growth mindset

Emotional intelligence

Accountability and ownership

Customer empathy

Positive, team-oriented attitude



Hard Skills

Strong verbal and written communication for consultative conversations

Active listening and discovery skills to uncover business needs

Ability to qualify opportunities and identify buying intent

Pipeline management and follow-up discipline

Adaptability in applying inbound sales techniques across channels

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!