Account Executive - Big Data

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity



The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Serve as the subject-matter expert for emerging solutions, partnering with Account Executives to position innovative offerings that address evolving client needs

Act as a trusted advisor in client engagements, translating complex capabilities into compelling value propositions that expand adoption of next-generation products

Engage in “team selling” tactics with AEs to drive incremental revenue

Conduct engaging product demonstrations for potential clients and stakeholders to showcase our solutions

Provide clear feedback to product and R&D teams based on market experience to help inform the development roadmap

Strategically plan and support new product launches and events to maximize visibility and impact

Proactively connect to AE counterparts to identify priority opportunities and outreach strategy

Maintain expert-level knowledge of our product offerings to effectively address customer inquiries and objections

Partner with leadership to craft and execute innovative marketing strategies that enhance our outreach

Collaborate with team members on new product rollouts, ensuring seamless integration into our sales processes

About you

5+ years of client-facing experience including solution development

Background in Solutions selling, big data, Market Research, Solutions Engineering

Experience working with DaaS, SaaS-based platforms and/or big data analysis

Ambition to work on innovative solutions and a spirit of curiosity

A strong growth mindset with a drive for continuous improvement

Exceptional storytelling skills

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!