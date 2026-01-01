Director, Customer Success Operations (Sales Operations)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

We’re looking for a Director of Customer Success Operations to bring structure, clarity, and insight to our Customer Success organization. This role reports directly to the VP of Revenue Operations and will serve as a key partner in shaping how the CS function operates and scales.

This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who understands what strong looks like from experience and is equally comfortable building toward it. You will define the operational framework, establish the right rhythms and KPIs, and ensure the organization has the visibility and discipline needed to perform at a high level.

This is an opportunity to define and shape the operational backbone of the Customer Success organization while partnering closely with executive leadership. The role has a direct impact on customer outcomes, retention, and long-term growth.

Build the Operational Foundation, Operating Cadence, and KPIs

Design and implement a scalable Customer Success operating model, including segmentation, coverage, and engagement strategy

Create standard operating procedures that drive consistency and quality

Build and run a consistent operating cadence across the CS organization, including weekly, monthly, and quarterly rhythms

Define, refine, and operationalize key performance indicators such as retention, churn, expansion, and product adoption

Ensure metrics are clearly understood and tied to team behaviors and outcomes

Drive Insight and Performance

Develop dashboards, reporting, and forecasting frameworks that support decision-making

Translate data into clear, actionable insights for CS leadership and executive stakeholders

Identify opportunities to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer outcomes

Strategic Business Partnership

Act as a trusted advisor to Customer Success leadership

Support planning cycles, including annual planning, capacity modeling, and account segmentation

Bring structure and clarity to ambiguous problems and drive alignment across stakeholders

Systems and Tools Design

Partner with IT to optimize the CS tech stack, including CRM and customer success platforms

Ensure data integrity and consistency across systems that support the customer journey

Evaluate and implement tools as the organization scales

Cross-Functional Alignment & Teambuilding

Work closely with Sales, Product, Marketing, and Finance to ensure a seamless customer experience

Align on handoffs, shared metrics, and revenue goals

Help connect strategy to execution across teams

Hire and develop Customer Success Operations talent over time

Foster a culture of accountability, curiosity, and continuous improvement

About you

Operator Mindset

Clear point of view on what effective Customer Success organizations look like and how to build toward that standard

Comfortable operating at both the strategic and execution level

Ability to bring structure and direction to evolving environments

Analytical and Technical Strength

Hands-on experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics

Experience with Customer Success platforms such as Gainsight or Totango

Strong reporting and analytics experience, including Tableau

Ability to turn data into clear narratives that drive decisions

Business Partnership

Strong communicator with the ability to influence senior stakeholders

Comfortable with challenging assumptions and driving alignment across teams

High level of ownership and accountability

Builder Mentality

Willing to be hands-on and execute where needed

Thrives in environments where not everything is fully defined

Balances speed with building durable, scalable solutions

Qualifications:

5-7 years of experience in Operations, Revenue Operations, or Customer Success Operations, with a meaningful portion of that time directly supporting Customer Success or post-sale functions

Experience operating at a Director level or equivalent scope, with ownership over planning, performance, and cross-functional initiatives

Track record of building or significantly maturing Customer Success operational frameworks, not just maintaining existing systems

Experience in B2B SaaS or a recurring revenue business model, ideally in a scaling environment

Demonstrated ability to partner with senior leadership and influence decisions that impact company performance

About the perks





Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!