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Director, Customer Success Operations (Sales Operations)

United States

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies. 


Some highlights of our success:

  • $470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+ 

  • Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

  • Large deals growing 74% YoY

  • Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

  • Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others


Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?


About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.

Joining the Sales team also means:

  • Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

  • A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

  • Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

  • President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination 

  • Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

  • Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

We’re looking for a Director of Customer Success Operations to bring structure, clarity, and insight to our Customer Success organization. This role reports directly to the VP of Revenue Operations and will serve as a key partner in shaping how the CS function operates and scales.

This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who understands what strong looks like from experience and is equally comfortable building toward it. You will define the operational framework, establish the right rhythms and KPIs, and ensure the organization has the visibility and discipline needed to perform at a high level.

This is an opportunity to define and shape the operational backbone of the Customer Success organization while partnering closely with executive leadership. The role has a direct impact on customer outcomes, retention, and long-term growth.

Build the Operational Foundation, Operating Cadence, and KPIs

  • Design and implement a scalable Customer Success operating model, including segmentation, coverage, and engagement strategy

  • Create standard operating procedures that drive consistency and quality

  • Build and run a consistent operating cadence across the CS organization, including weekly, monthly, and quarterly rhythms

  • Define, refine, and operationalize key performance indicators such as retention, churn, expansion, and product adoption

  • Ensure metrics are clearly understood and tied to team behaviors and outcomes

Drive Insight and Performance

  • Develop dashboards, reporting, and forecasting frameworks that support decision-making

  • Translate data into clear, actionable insights for CS leadership and executive stakeholders

  • Identify opportunities to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer outcomes

Strategic Business Partnership

  • Act as a trusted advisor to Customer Success leadership

  • Support planning cycles, including annual planning, capacity modeling, and account segmentation

  • Bring structure and clarity to ambiguous problems and drive alignment across stakeholders

Systems and Tools Design

  • Partner with IT to optimize the CS tech stack, including CRM and customer success platforms

  • Ensure data integrity and consistency across systems that support the customer journey

  • Evaluate and implement tools as the organization scales

Cross-Functional Alignment & Teambuilding

  • Work closely with Sales, Product, Marketing, and Finance to ensure a seamless customer experience

  • Align on handoffs, shared metrics, and revenue goals

  • Help connect strategy to execution across teams

  • Hire and develop Customer Success Operations talent over time

  • Foster a culture of accountability, curiosity, and continuous improvement

About you

Operator Mindset

  • Clear point of view on what effective Customer Success organizations look like and how to build toward that standard

  • Comfortable operating at both the strategic and execution level

  • Ability to bring structure and direction to evolving environments

Analytical and Technical Strength

  • Hands-on experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics

  • Experience with Customer Success platforms such as Gainsight or Totango

  • Strong reporting and analytics experience, including Tableau

  • Ability to turn data into clear narratives that drive decisions

Business Partnership

  • Strong communicator with the ability to influence senior stakeholders

  • Comfortable with challenging assumptions and driving alignment across teams

  • High level of ownership and accountability

Builder Mentality

  • Willing to be hands-on and execute where needed

  • Thrives in environments where not everything is fully defined

  • Balances speed with building durable, scalable solutions

Qualifications:

  • 5-7 years of experience in Operations, Revenue Operations, or Customer Success Operations, with a meaningful portion of that time directly supporting Customer Success or post-sale functions

  • Experience operating at a Director level or equivalent scope, with ownership over planning, performance, and cross-functional initiatives

  • Track record of building or significantly maturing Customer Success operational frameworks, not just maintaining existing systems

  • Experience in B2B SaaS or a recurring revenue business model, ideally in a scaling environment

  • Demonstrated ability to partner with senior leadership and influence decisions that impact company performance

About the perks


  • Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

  • High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

  • Life insurance

  • Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance 

  • Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

  • Health Savings Account 

  • Short-term and long-term Disability

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Paid parental leave

  • Relief Fund

  • Travel coverage 

A little more about the company


Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us! 

Apply for this job
Louann Keaveny

Louann KeavenyLinkedIn

Head of Executive Recruitment

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Apply for this job

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025