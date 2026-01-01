Director, Customer Success Operations (Sales Operations)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Some highlights of our success:
$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+
Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025
Large deals growing 74% YoY
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others
Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
About the opportunity
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.
Joining the Sales team also means:
Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization
A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe
Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process
President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination
Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue
Uncapped commissions
About your future tasks
We’re looking for a Director of Customer Success Operations to bring structure, clarity, and insight to our Customer Success organization. This role reports directly to the VP of Revenue Operations and will serve as a key partner in shaping how the CS function operates and scales.
This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who understands what strong looks like from experience and is equally comfortable building toward it. You will define the operational framework, establish the right rhythms and KPIs, and ensure the organization has the visibility and discipline needed to perform at a high level.
This is an opportunity to define and shape the operational backbone of the Customer Success organization while partnering closely with executive leadership. The role has a direct impact on customer outcomes, retention, and long-term growth.
Build the Operational Foundation, Operating Cadence, and KPIs
Design and implement a scalable Customer Success operating model, including segmentation, coverage, and engagement strategy
Create standard operating procedures that drive consistency and quality
Build and run a consistent operating cadence across the CS organization, including weekly, monthly, and quarterly rhythms
Define, refine, and operationalize key performance indicators such as retention, churn, expansion, and product adoption
Ensure metrics are clearly understood and tied to team behaviors and outcomes
Drive Insight and Performance
Develop dashboards, reporting, and forecasting frameworks that support decision-making
Translate data into clear, actionable insights for CS leadership and executive stakeholders
Identify opportunities to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer outcomes
Strategic Business Partnership
Act as a trusted advisor to Customer Success leadership
Support planning cycles, including annual planning, capacity modeling, and account segmentation
Bring structure and clarity to ambiguous problems and drive alignment across stakeholders
Systems and Tools Design
Partner with IT to optimize the CS tech stack, including CRM and customer success platforms
Ensure data integrity and consistency across systems that support the customer journey
Evaluate and implement tools as the organization scales
Cross-Functional Alignment & Teambuilding
Work closely with Sales, Product, Marketing, and Finance to ensure a seamless customer experience
Align on handoffs, shared metrics, and revenue goals
Help connect strategy to execution across teams
Hire and develop Customer Success Operations talent over time
Foster a culture of accountability, curiosity, and continuous improvement
About you
Operator Mindset
Clear point of view on what effective Customer Success organizations look like and how to build toward that standard
Comfortable operating at both the strategic and execution level
Ability to bring structure and direction to evolving environments
Analytical and Technical Strength
Hands-on experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics
Experience with Customer Success platforms such as Gainsight or Totango
Strong reporting and analytics experience, including Tableau
Ability to turn data into clear narratives that drive decisions
Business Partnership
Strong communicator with the ability to influence senior stakeholders
Comfortable with challenging assumptions and driving alignment across teams
High level of ownership and accountability
Builder Mentality
Willing to be hands-on and execute where needed
Thrives in environments where not everything is fully defined
Balances speed with building durable, scalable solutions
Qualifications:
5-7 years of experience in Operations, Revenue Operations, or Customer Success Operations, with a meaningful portion of that time directly supporting Customer Success or post-sale functions
Experience operating at a Director level or equivalent scope, with ownership over planning, performance, and cross-functional initiatives
Track record of building or significantly maturing Customer Success operational frameworks, not just maintaining existing systems
Experience in B2B SaaS or a recurring revenue business model, ideally in a scaling environment
Demonstrated ability to partner with senior leadership and influence decisions that impact company performance
About the perks
Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue
High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility
Life insurance
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Savings Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about the company
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.