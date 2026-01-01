Team Lead, Customer Success - MidMarket. EMEA (MidMarket and Enterprise Customer Success Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We are looking for a Customer Success Team Leader – EMEA who will both lead a high-performing team of Customer Success Managers and directly manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic commercial customers. This is a hands-on leadership role requiring strong strategic account management capabilities, commercial ownership, and experience supporting large, complex global brands.

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership & Regional Ownership

Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across EMEA, driving performance against retention and growth targets

Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence

Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations

Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility and regional account strategy

Strategic Commercial Account Management (Player-Coach)

Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic commercial customers

Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor

Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales

Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities

Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk

Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact

Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes

Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans

Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements

Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech

2+ years of people management or team leadership experience

Proven track record managing commercial-level customers with complex stakeholder structures

Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue

Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans

Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms

Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations

Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales

Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization

Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation

Experience working across multiple APAC markets

What Makes You Successful in This Role

You think strategically but execute operationally

You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching

You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy

You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments

You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes







About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!