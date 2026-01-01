Senior Events Marketing Manager (Global Events Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're looking for a strategic marketing expert to drive the marketing strategy and execution for our flagship event portfolio including Spotlight and additional global events across multiple regions.

This is an individual contributor role that combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution ownership, requiring someone who can develop long-term event marketing vision while ensuring flawless delivery of complex, multi-channel campaigns.

Core Responsibilities

Strategic Event Marketing Leadership

Develop long-term integrated marketing strategies for flagship event portfolio aligned with business objectives

Serve as key stakeholder in developing overarching event strategy, contributing insights from promotional performance, audience engagement data, and market trends

Own the complete event marketing strategy from conception through post-event analysis

Drive innovation in event marketing approaches, formats, and measurement frameworks

Lead strategic planning and budget forecasting for multi-event portfolios across regions

Build and maintain relationships with key partners, sponsors, and industry stakeholders

Flagship Event Marketing Leadership

Own end-to-end integrated marketing strategy and execution for Spotlight and major event properties

Develop, test, and continuously refine event messaging, positioning, and unique selling propositions

Oversee and own all content creation for event campaigns and event properties (campaign assets, event websites, promotional materials, event collateral)

Develop comprehensive go-to-market strategies that drive attendance goals (enterprise C-suite targeting, MQL generation)

Create data-driven attendance forecasts and marketing performance models across multiple scenarios

Build and manage multi-channel promotion strategies (paid media, email, social, influencer, content, PR)

Establish and optimize the complete attendee journey from awareness through post-event engagement

Manage partner relationships and co-marketing opportunities to amplify event reach

Campaign Development & Execution

Lead development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns from inception to completion

Collaborate with creative production teams to deliver compelling, brand-aligned assets on timeline

Manage campaign budgets and allocations across channels, ensuring optimal ROI

Coordinate efforts across departments (creative, media, product, sales, content)

Develop and test new campaign formats and channels to continuously improve performance

Utilize AI tools and marketing technology to enhance productivity and campaign effectiveness

Analytics & Performance Management

Establish comprehensive measurement frameworks for event marketing performance

Analyze campaign metrics and derive actionable insights for optimization

Work closely with analytics teams to track pipeline impact and attribution

Create detailed performance reports and present results to executive leadership

Conduct regular post-mortems and apply learnings to future campaigns

Stakeholder Management & Communication

Lead internal campaign communications and field enablement from briefings through reporting

Coordinate with cross-functional teams including creative, media, product, sales, and customer success

Develop comprehensive briefing materials, decks, and presentations for internal and external stakeholders

Ensure alignment between channel-specific tactics and overall event goals

Facilitate effective collaboration across marketing, sales, and product teams

Manage vendor relationships and agency partnerships to ensure quality execution

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

8+ years of experience in B2B marketing, with significant experience in event marketing or integrated campaigns

Proven track record developing and executing marketing strategies for large-scale events (1,000+ attendees)

Experience managing diverse event portfolios including conferences, trade shows, roadshows, and sponsored activations

Strong strategic thinking with ability to translate business objectives into actionable marketing plans

Demonstrated experience managing complex, multi-channel campaigns with substantial budgets

Excellence in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration

Outstanding presentation and communication skills, with ability to create compelling decks and briefs

Strong analytical capabilities and experience with marketing attribution and ROI modeling

Data-driven decision maker who balances strategic thinking with tactical execution

Experience with event technology platforms (e.g., Cvent, Bizzabo, Splash, Goldcast) and CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot)

Self-starter mentality with ability to operate independently and take ownership

Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth tech environments

Advanced English language skills (additional languages a plus

​Ideal Candidate Profile

Has led marketing for major industry events, conferences, or large-scale corporate events

Comfortable operating at both strategic and tactical levels

Natural collaborator who builds strong relationships across organizations and with external partners

Experience with vendor, contractor, and agency management

Creative problem-solver who can navigate ambiguity and complexity

Energized by the pace and variety of event marketing

Proven ability to mentor and develop team members

Experience with field marketing and multi-regional event programs

Track record of building speaker programs and managing industry relationships

Understanding of B2B SaaS or digital marketing industry

Bonus Qualifications

Experience with demand generation event strategies and MQL optimization

Background in enterprise audience targeting and ABM event strategies

Track record of innovative event marketing approaches and formats

Experience managing international event campaigns across multiple regions

Familiarity with Semrush platform and digital marketing community

Experience with sponsorship management and partner co-marketing

Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes

About the Team

You'll join the Global events team within Brand Experience, working alongside a team of 4 managing flagship conferences, brand event experiences and demand generation events. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams across creative, content, social media, sales, and product to execute world-class event experiences.

This role offers significant autonomy and visibility, with direct impact on company-wide marketing initiatives and opportunities to shape the future of Semrush's event strategy.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!