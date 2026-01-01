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Senior Events Marketing Manager (Global Events Team)

MarketingUnited Kingdom

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're looking for a strategic marketing expert to drive the marketing strategy and execution for our flagship event portfolio including Spotlight and additional global events across multiple regions.

This is an individual contributor role that combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution ownership, requiring someone who can develop long-term event marketing vision while ensuring flawless delivery of complex, multi-channel campaigns.

Core Responsibilities

Strategic Event Marketing Leadership

  • Develop long-term integrated marketing strategies for flagship event portfolio aligned with business objectives

  • Serve as key stakeholder in developing overarching event strategy, contributing insights from promotional performance, audience engagement data, and market trends

  • Own the complete event marketing strategy from conception through post-event analysis

  • Drive innovation in event marketing approaches, formats, and measurement frameworks

  • Lead strategic planning and budget forecasting for multi-event portfolios across regions

  • Build and maintain relationships with key partners, sponsors, and industry stakeholders

Flagship Event Marketing Leadership

  • Own end-to-end integrated marketing strategy and execution for Spotlight and major event properties

  • Develop, test, and continuously refine event messaging, positioning, and unique selling propositions

  • Oversee and own all content creation for event campaigns and event properties (campaign assets, event websites, promotional materials, event collateral)

  • Develop comprehensive go-to-market strategies that drive attendance goals (enterprise C-suite targeting, MQL generation)

  • Create data-driven attendance forecasts and marketing performance models across multiple scenarios

  • Build and manage multi-channel promotion strategies (paid media, email, social, influencer, content, PR)

  • Establish and optimize the complete attendee journey from awareness through post-event engagement

  • Manage partner relationships and co-marketing opportunities to amplify event reach

Campaign Development & Execution

  • Lead development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns from inception to completion

  • Collaborate with creative production teams to deliver compelling, brand-aligned assets on timeline

  • Manage campaign budgets and allocations across channels, ensuring optimal ROI

  • Coordinate efforts across departments (creative, media, product, sales, content)

  • Develop and test new campaign formats and channels to continuously improve performance

  • Utilize AI tools and marketing technology to enhance productivity and campaign effectiveness

Analytics & Performance Management

  • Establish comprehensive measurement frameworks for event marketing performance

  • Analyze campaign metrics and derive actionable insights for optimization

  • Work closely with analytics teams to track pipeline impact and attribution

  • Create detailed performance reports and present results to executive leadership

  • Conduct regular post-mortems and apply learnings to future campaigns

Stakeholder Management & Communication

  • Lead internal campaign communications and field enablement from briefings through reporting

  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams including creative, media, product, sales, and customer success

  • Develop comprehensive briefing materials, decks, and presentations for internal and external stakeholders

  • Ensure alignment between channel-specific tactics and overall event goals

  • Facilitate effective collaboration across marketing, sales, and product teams

  • Manage vendor relationships and agency partnerships to ensure quality execution

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role: 

  • 8+ years of experience in B2B marketing, with significant experience in event marketing or integrated campaigns

  • Proven track record developing and executing marketing strategies for large-scale events (1,000+ attendees)

  • Experience managing diverse event portfolios including conferences, trade shows, roadshows, and sponsored activations

  • Strong strategic thinking with ability to translate business objectives into actionable marketing plans

  • Demonstrated experience managing complex, multi-channel campaigns with substantial budgets

  • Excellence in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration

  • Outstanding presentation and communication skills, with ability to create compelling decks and briefs

  • Strong analytical capabilities and experience with marketing attribution and ROI modeling

  • Data-driven decision maker who balances strategic thinking with tactical execution

  • Experience with event technology platforms (e.g., Cvent, Bizzabo, Splash, Goldcast) and CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot)

  • Self-starter mentality with ability to operate independently and take ownership

  • Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth tech environments

  • Advanced English language skills (additional languages a plus

Ideal Candidate Profile

  • Has led marketing for major industry events, conferences, or large-scale corporate events

  • Comfortable operating at both strategic and tactical levels

  • Natural collaborator who builds strong relationships across organizations and with external partners

  • Experience with vendor, contractor, and agency management

  • Creative problem-solver who can navigate ambiguity and complexity

  • Energized by the pace and variety of event marketing

  • Proven ability to mentor and develop team members

  • Experience with field marketing and multi-regional event programs

  • Track record of building speaker programs and managing industry relationships

  • Understanding of B2B SaaS or digital marketing industry

Bonus Qualifications

  • Experience with demand generation event strategies and MQL optimization

  • Background in enterprise audience targeting and ABM event strategies

  • Track record of innovative event marketing approaches and formats

  • Experience managing international event campaigns across multiple regions

  • Familiarity with Semrush platform and digital marketing community

  • Experience with sponsorship management and partner co-marketing

  • Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes

About the Team

You'll join the Global events team within Brand Experience, working alongside a team of 4 managing flagship conferences, brand event experiences and demand generation events. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams across creative, content, social media, sales, and product to execute world-class event experiences.

This role offers significant autonomy and visibility, with direct impact on company-wide marketing initiatives and opportunities to shape the future of Semrush's event strategy.

About the perks

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!

Apply for this job

Lauren FahyLinkedIn

Talent Acquisition Partner

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Marketing

The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.

Senior Events Marketing Manager (Global Events Team)

Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.

The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!

Apply for this job

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025