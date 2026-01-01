Senior Events Marketing Manager (Global Events Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We're looking for a strategic marketing expert to drive the marketing strategy and execution for our flagship event portfolio including Spotlight and additional global events across multiple regions.
This is an individual contributor role that combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution ownership, requiring someone who can develop long-term event marketing vision while ensuring flawless delivery of complex, multi-channel campaigns.
Core Responsibilities
Strategic Event Marketing Leadership
Develop long-term integrated marketing strategies for flagship event portfolio aligned with business objectives
Serve as key stakeholder in developing overarching event strategy, contributing insights from promotional performance, audience engagement data, and market trends
Own the complete event marketing strategy from conception through post-event analysis
Drive innovation in event marketing approaches, formats, and measurement frameworks
Lead strategic planning and budget forecasting for multi-event portfolios across regions
Build and maintain relationships with key partners, sponsors, and industry stakeholders
Flagship Event Marketing Leadership
Own end-to-end integrated marketing strategy and execution for Spotlight and major event properties
Develop, test, and continuously refine event messaging, positioning, and unique selling propositions
Oversee and own all content creation for event campaigns and event properties (campaign assets, event websites, promotional materials, event collateral)
Develop comprehensive go-to-market strategies that drive attendance goals (enterprise C-suite targeting, MQL generation)
Create data-driven attendance forecasts and marketing performance models across multiple scenarios
Build and manage multi-channel promotion strategies (paid media, email, social, influencer, content, PR)
Establish and optimize the complete attendee journey from awareness through post-event engagement
Manage partner relationships and co-marketing opportunities to amplify event reach
Campaign Development & Execution
Lead development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns from inception to completion
Collaborate with creative production teams to deliver compelling, brand-aligned assets on timeline
Manage campaign budgets and allocations across channels, ensuring optimal ROI
Coordinate efforts across departments (creative, media, product, sales, content)
Develop and test new campaign formats and channels to continuously improve performance
Utilize AI tools and marketing technology to enhance productivity and campaign effectiveness
Analytics & Performance Management
Establish comprehensive measurement frameworks for event marketing performance
Analyze campaign metrics and derive actionable insights for optimization
Work closely with analytics teams to track pipeline impact and attribution
Create detailed performance reports and present results to executive leadership
Conduct regular post-mortems and apply learnings to future campaigns
Stakeholder Management & Communication
Lead internal campaign communications and field enablement from briefings through reporting
Coordinate with cross-functional teams including creative, media, product, sales, and customer success
Develop comprehensive briefing materials, decks, and presentations for internal and external stakeholders
Ensure alignment between channel-specific tactics and overall event goals
Facilitate effective collaboration across marketing, sales, and product teams
Manage vendor relationships and agency partnerships to ensure quality execution
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
8+ years of experience in B2B marketing, with significant experience in event marketing or integrated campaigns
Proven track record developing and executing marketing strategies for large-scale events (1,000+ attendees)
Experience managing diverse event portfolios including conferences, trade shows, roadshows, and sponsored activations
Strong strategic thinking with ability to translate business objectives into actionable marketing plans
Demonstrated experience managing complex, multi-channel campaigns with substantial budgets
Excellence in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration
Outstanding presentation and communication skills, with ability to create compelling decks and briefs
Strong analytical capabilities and experience with marketing attribution and ROI modeling
Data-driven decision maker who balances strategic thinking with tactical execution
Experience with event technology platforms (e.g., Cvent, Bizzabo, Splash, Goldcast) and CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Self-starter mentality with ability to operate independently and take ownership
Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth tech environments
Advanced English language skills (additional languages a plus
Ideal Candidate Profile
Has led marketing for major industry events, conferences, or large-scale corporate events
Comfortable operating at both strategic and tactical levels
Natural collaborator who builds strong relationships across organizations and with external partners
Experience with vendor, contractor, and agency management
Creative problem-solver who can navigate ambiguity and complexity
Energized by the pace and variety of event marketing
Proven ability to mentor and develop team members
Experience with field marketing and multi-regional event programs
Track record of building speaker programs and managing industry relationships
Understanding of B2B SaaS or digital marketing industry
Bonus Qualifications
Experience with demand generation event strategies and MQL optimization
Background in enterprise audience targeting and ABM event strategies
Track record of innovative event marketing approaches and formats
Experience managing international event campaigns across multiple regions
Familiarity with Semrush platform and digital marketing community
Experience with sponsorship management and partner co-marketing
Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes
About the Team
You'll join the Global events team within Brand Experience, working alongside a team of 4 managing flagship conferences, brand event experiences and demand generation events. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams across creative, content, social media, sales, and product to execute world-class event experiences.
This role offers significant autonomy and visibility, with direct impact on company-wide marketing initiatives and opportunities to shape the future of Semrush's event strategy.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!