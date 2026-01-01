Senior Sales Enablement Specialist, Leader Enablement

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Partner directly with sales and sales support leaders to identify execution gaps and deliver targeted enablement that improves team performance.

Own and execute leader-focused enablement initiatives, including coaching sessions, pre-briefs, and reinforcement tied to real selling scenarios.

Equip leaders with practical tools and frameworks to improve coaching effectiveness, deal inspection, and reinforcement of key selling motions.

Support leaders in applying enablement through ongoing coaching, inspection, and reinforcement within their teams.

Drive plays, processes, and expectations through leader-led coaching, team meetings, and deal-level engagement.

Identify patterns in team performance, coaching effectiveness, and execution consistency to inform continuous improvement of enablement programs.

Collaborate with Field and Central Enablement teams to ensure alignment and consistency across initiatives.

About you

4–7 years of experience in sales enablement, sales, sales management, or a related field.

Strong understanding of sales processes, coaching, and pipeline or deal management.

Experience working directly with sales leaders and supporting team performance through coaching or enablement.

Confident facilitator with the ability to lead engaging sessions and influence leaders at multiple levels.

Skilled at translating complex ideas into clear, actionable guidance.

Collaborative mindset with experience working cross-functionally with sales, marketing, product, or operations teams.

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced, evolving environment and adapting to changing priorities.

About the perks





Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!