Finance IT Support Specialist (Finance IT Delivery&Support Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Provide end-to-end support for Finance IT tools, including Oracle ERP, Oracle EPM, Oracle EDM, Ironclad, Tonkean, and Zuora.
Support internal users via chat, Jira tickets, and online calls, ensuring timely and high-quality issue resolution.
Troubleshoot functional and system-related issues, perform root cause analysis, and coordinate with IT or development teams when needed.
Resolve escalated Tier-1 support issues that require deeper functional and technical investigation.
Monitor and manage support requests in line with SLA targets and maintain a high level of user satisfaction.
Create and maintain knowledge base articles, user guides, and “how-to” documentation, and provide user training when required.
Support business process improvement initiatives through better system usage and process optimization.
Participate in internal Finance IT projects, including knowledge base improvements and company-wide initiatives.
Support deployment activities and system changes in line with release and deployment documentation.
Take ownership of small support projects, application modules, or improvement initiatives independently.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Fluent English communication skills, both written and verbal.
Experience supporting ERP or Finance systems; experience with Oracle Cloud ERP would be a strong advantage.
Basic understanding of Finance processes such as AP, AR, GL, P2P, R2R, or similar areas would be a plus.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to investigate issues independently.
Ability to manage priorities, meet deadlines, and work with minimal supervision.
Strong communication and collaboration skills with a service-oriented mindset.
Basic knowledge of Google Sheets or MS Excel.
Interest in growing in a technical and systems-focused direction.
Ability to work independently, take ownership, and proactively drive issues to resolution.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you're willing to be helpful, constantly learn and grow, and have a creative and playful approach to achieving goals.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
IT Systems
The IT Systems team helps employees work efficiently and manages most of our internal tools and systems.
From day one of the onboarding experience, they play a key role in getting you settled in—from setting up equipment and granting essential access, to making sure everything runs smoothly. Whether it's troubleshooting software, hardware, or services, they're the go-to experts for fast, effective tech support.
The team also drives operational excellence across Semrush by supporting the internal platforms and tools used by Sales, Finance, Marketing, and HR. So, CRMs, ERPs, HRIS, marketing automation–you name it, it's in their scope.
With IT specialists based in nearly every Semrush office, employees can count on responsive support–no matter the time zone or location.