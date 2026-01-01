Manager, Customer Success Enterprise EMEA (Mid Market and Enterprise Customer Success Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
As the Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, you will lead a team of Customer Success Managers who work with the highest paying cohort of enterprise customers. They are focused on renewing and growing Semrush’s critical enterprise customer segment. You will be responsible for leading, coaching, motivating, and holding your team accountable to meet and exceed their individual targets (NRR, TCV improvement, on-time renewals, and driving growth in partnership with Sales.
You will collaborate with other teams to implement new processes, training sessions, and ways of working to improve the overall customer experience. You will contribute to and maintain a performance-driven yet enjoyable work environment. You will report to the Senior Manager of Customer Success EMEA/APAC. You will closely manage the team’s daily, weekly, and monthly performance, with responsibility for reporting any performance trends to senior management in real time. Your team will create and execute repeatable success plans for this key group of customers with a strong emphasis on maximizing the Semrush value proposition, thereby creating customers for life.
Customer Retention & Renewals: Develop the renewal strategy and implement process and tactics to deliver high retention rates, including implementing success planning to move away from the reactive motion. Deliver actionable strategies to drive long term-retention
Team Leadership & Development: Recruit, lead, develop and mentor a team of high-performing senior enterprise CSMs, fostering a high-performance culture and ensuring optimal cross-functional collaboration with sales. Lead your team through a fast-evolving environment, providing clarity, direction, and consistency in the delivery of customer success strategies across different regions
Build a culture of success: celebrate wins, learn from failures, and encourage a team mentality
Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance Driven Culture: Leverage various sources of performance data to prepare and present regular reports and presentations for senior leadership on Enterprise Customer Success’s performance, forecasts, and other key metrics, with key goals around churn mitigation and renewal management
Global Strategic Leadership: Shape and implement the strategy for the global strategic customer success team, ensuring alignment with division and company goals and addressing the needs of enterprise clients around the globe
Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to align customer success initiatives with company growth strategies. Work closely with sales teams to ensure that any expansion opportunities are well-supported and customers experience a seamless transition
Enterprise Growth & Engagement: Guide your team in identifying opportunities for account expansion by fostering deep, value-driven relationships with enterprise clients, generating qualified expansion leads
Process Optimization Across Regions: Drive continuous improvement of customer success processes to meet the needs of a global enterprise client base, ensuring operational excellence. Ensure that handoff processes from customer success to sales and vice versa are streamlined and effective
Customer Advocacy: Act as a key advocate for global enterprise customers, ensuring their feedback informs product development and service enhancements. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats. Manage and own senior level escalations and develop clear communication pathways to internal and external senior management
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field is Required
MBA strongly preferred
Demonstrated leadership experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience leading and /or mentoring customer-facing Enterprise customer success managers or client relationship management teams, with quarterly goals, in a globally distributed environment, within a SaaS or technology-driven, high growth organization
7+ years of experience as a customer-facing CSM, account manager or client relationship manager, interacting with Enterprise-level organizations
Proven success in scaling customer success functions to support enterprise clients across various international geographies
Rigorous performance management skills, including coaching, feedback, and individual professional development
Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and guide highly experienced, high-performing CSMs across diverse geographies and drive goal attainment
Exceptional cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, with experience working closely with senior leadership across Sales, Product, and Marketing
Analytical and strategic mindset, with a proven ability to leverage data to drive insights and optimize global customer success initiatives
Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment
Ability to travel as needed, including international
Not required, but a plus
Passion for MarTech
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!