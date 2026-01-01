Channel Manager (Paid Traffic Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As a Channel Manager, you will be the driving force behind a single marketing channel, owning and optimizing its performance to drive user acquisition, engagement, and revenue support. You will move beyond simple execution to become a data-led specialist who identifies key business segments and aligns channel performance with our broader business goals. By establishing clear campaign targets and refining messaging based on platform capabilities, you will ensure our digital marketing engine is tuned for maximum impact.

You will join the Digital Marketing team—a group of analytical planning geniuses and idea generators who thrive on data-led campaigns and continuous improvement. We are responsible for managing specific channels, such as paid media or SEO, ensuring every initiative contributes to the larger marketing strategy. In this role, you will report directly to the Head of Performance Media.

In this role you’ll be:

Managing display & video channels (DV360 & Google Ads) across prospecting/retargeting campaigns to achieve our global performance targets

Set up and run data-driven A/B experiments to test creatives, targeting approaches and run incremental lift studies with our analytics team.

Collaborate on audience strategy, leveraging Semrush’s first party data and Google’s audience segments to improve performance.

Developing, adapting, and localizing marketing assets like copy, content, and templates to improve efficiency and share insights with internal teams.

Monitoring channel performance in real-time to optimize campaigns and run deeper analysis where needed to evaluate ROI, CAC, and LTV.

Continuously optimizing campaigns by trying different targeting and creative approaches based on data insights.

Reporting regularly on campaign success, learnings and proposing actionable improvements and new opportunities.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop and execute integrated global marketing strategies.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years of hands-on experience in digital marketing, specifically managing and optimizing channels like paid video, display and programmatic advertising.

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive ROI and conversion rates.

Experience with pixel management and conversion tracking to ensure data integrity

Strong proficiency in channel-specific tools (e.g., GDN, Campaign Manager 360, DV360, Google Ads/YouTube)

Ability to identify new opportunities within existing campaigns and propose actionable plans for improvement

Strong quantitative skills with the ability to quickly analyze metrics like CAC, LTV, and engagement to inform performance strategy

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English with experience presenting data-led insights to stakeholders

A proactive "sense of ownership" over your channel and a belief in the importance of dedication to your targets

An enthusiasm for constant change and a strong willingness to learn and adapt in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!