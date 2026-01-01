Data Governance Engineer (Data Governance Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We are looking for a highly collaborative and technically strong Data Governance Engineer to help scale and mature governance practices across our Analytics ecosystem. This role is ideal for someone who combines hands-on engineering capabilities with a systems-thinking mindset and a strong focus on operational excellence.
Key responsibilities:
Design, implement, and continuously improve governance frameworks for data integrations, including data cataloging, ownership models, SLAs, and lifecycle management
Establish and operationalize clear ownership structures, prioritization mechanisms, and incident management processes for data sources within the integration layer of the data warehouse
Partner with business and technical stakeholders to identify high-impact use cases and define data contracts that improve the quality, reliability, and stability of critical reporting assets
Drive the adoption and operationalization of Data-as-a-Product practices across the Analytics Division
Promote, enable, and support Data Governance and Data Quality standards, best practices, and scalable control mechanisms
Contribute hands-on to the development and maintenance of governance infrastructure, orchestration capabilities, metadata platforms, and automation solutions
Collaborate cross-functionally with Analytics, Data Engineering, Platform, and business teams to ensure alignment, accountability, and consistency across the data ecosystem
Proactively identify governance gaps, operational risks, and improvement opportunities to strengthen the stability and robustness of the Analytics environment
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
3+ years of experience in Data Analytics, Data Engineering, DataOps, or similar data-focused roles
2+ years of experience in Data Governance, Data Stewardship, Data Management, or related areas
Strong SQL skills and working knowledge of Python
Understanding of data architecture, data integration patterns, data pipelines, and data warehouse concepts
Experience working with data catalogs, lineage tools, metadata management systems, or governance platforms
Experience defining or supporting data SLAs, data contracts, operational processes, or incident management workflows
Experience collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders in data-intensive environments
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills across technical and business teams
Effective communication skills with the ability to align teams around governance standards and processes
Ownership mindset with the ability to drive initiatives end-to-end and proactively resolve issues
Strong structured thinking and ability to operate effectively in ambiguous or evolving environments
Proactive problem-solving approach with focus on scalability, reliability, and continuous improvement
Experience with modern data stack tools such as dbt, Airflow, BigQuery, OpenMetadata, or similar technologies
Familiarity with cloud-based data platforms and services (AWS, GCP, or Azure)
Familiarity with AI-assisted engineering and productivity tools (e.g. Cursor, Claude Code, Codex, or similar)
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?