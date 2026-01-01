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Senior Data Scientist (Pistachio Team)

Product & TechCyprus

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

  • Estimate domain traffic and engagement metrics (e.g., pages per visit, session duration) from clickstream data

  • Predict the most likely referral domain for a given event

  • Identify session acquisition channels (direct, organic, paid, etc.)

  • Development of quantitative frameworks for supplier criticality scoring and supplier portfolio optimization

  • Investigation related to supplier outages, data inconsistencies, and recovery/backfill artifacts

  • Design of proactive supplier risk mitigation approaches to minimize the impact of external data disruptions on customer-facing metrics

  • Identify socio-demographic characteristics of domain audiences to build detailed user profiles

  • Domain categorization by topic, industry, business type, and other attributes

  • URL analysis, including clustering and classification tasks

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role: 

Hard Skills:

  • Strong practical experience in Data Science, Machine Learning, or Applied Statistics

  • Solid understanding of experimentation, hypothesis validation, and metrics-driven decision making

  • Excellent Python skills and experience building production-oriented solutions

  • Understanding of software engineering best practices: testing, reproducibility, and code quality

  • Strong SQL knowledge and experience working with analytical databases

  • Experience working with large-scale datasets and data pipelines

Soft Skills:

  • Takes ownership in ambiguous environments and proactively drives initiatives forward

  • Creates transparency around progress, risks, and decisions

  • Builds trust through reliable delivery and clear communication

  • Strong collaboration skills and ability to align stakeholders with different perspectives

  • Able to independently structure problems and break down complex challenges into actionable steps

  • Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment and adapting to evolving priorities, requirements, and business needs

Not required, but a plus

  • Experience working with clickstream or behavioral data

  • Experience with traffic prediction or user analytics

  • Familiarity with ClickHouse or other column-oriented databases

  • Experience designing data-intensive services together with backend/data engineers

About the team

The Pistachio team is part of the AI & ML Research Department. We develop machine learning solutions that provide data for the Traffic & Market Toolkit, including website traffic and market analytics. The results of our work are used to generate reports, power widgets, and support analytical products. We work with large-scale data and apply machine learning to improve data quality, coverage and accuracy.

We treat data as a product, and that’s why we constantly work to improve it and make it better for the users of Traffic & Market products while making better assumptions based on it.

We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist who can take ownership of complex, ambiguous problems and drive them from idea to production impact. This role requires both strong technical expertise and a proactive, collaborative mindset. 
We value people who naturally create clarity around their work, build trust through transparent communication, and become a driving force behind initiatives rather than waiting for direction.
You will work closely with engineers, product managers, and business stakeholders to develop scalable data-driven solutions and influence how we make decisions as a team.

Our stack:

  • Google Cloud Platform;

  • Data Storage: ClickHouse

  • Language: Python;

  • Tech stack: Airflow, Grafana, MLFlow, LangFuse

  • Developer tooling: GitLab CI/CD, Docker, Jupyter, Claude Code/Codex, Streamlit

About the perks

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!

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Carmen Sánchez de Muniáin Muro

Carmen Sánchez de Muniáin MuroLinkedIn

Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Product & Tech

Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.

Senior Data Scientist (Pistachio Team)

Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.

There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.

A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025