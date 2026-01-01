Senior Data Scientist (Pistachio Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Estimate domain traffic and engagement metrics (e.g., pages per visit, session duration) from clickstream data

Predict the most likely referral domain for a given event

Identify session acquisition channels (direct, organic, paid, etc.)

Development of quantitative frameworks for supplier criticality scoring and supplier portfolio optimization

Investigation related to supplier outages, data inconsistencies, and recovery/backfill artifacts

Design of proactive supplier risk mitigation approaches to minimize the impact of external data disruptions on customer-facing metrics

Identify socio-demographic characteristics of domain audiences to build detailed user profiles

Domain categorization by topic, industry, business type, and other attributes

URL analysis, including clustering and classification tasks

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Hard Skills:

Strong practical experience in Data Science, Machine Learning, or Applied Statistics

Solid understanding of experimentation, hypothesis validation, and metrics-driven decision making

Excellent Python skills and experience building production-oriented solutions

Understanding of software engineering best practices: testing, reproducibility, and code quality

Strong SQL knowledge and experience working with analytical databases

Experience working with large-scale datasets and data pipelines

Soft Skills:

Takes ownership in ambiguous environments and proactively drives initiatives forward

Creates transparency around progress, risks, and decisions

Builds trust through reliable delivery and clear communication

Strong collaboration skills and ability to align stakeholders with different perspectives

Able to independently structure problems and break down complex challenges into actionable steps

Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment and adapting to evolving priorities, requirements, and business needs

Not required, but a plus

Experience working with clickstream or behavioral data

Experience with traffic prediction or user analytics

Familiarity with ClickHouse or other column-oriented databases

Experience designing data-intensive services together with backend/data engineers

About the team

The Pistachio team is part of the AI & ML Research Department. We develop machine learning solutions that provide data for the Traffic & Market Toolkit, including website traffic and market analytics. The results of our work are used to generate reports, power widgets, and support analytical products. We work with large-scale data and apply machine learning to improve data quality, coverage and accuracy.

We treat data as a product, and that’s why we constantly work to improve it and make it better for the users of Traffic & Market products while making better assumptions based on it.

We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist who can take ownership of complex, ambiguous problems and drive them from idea to production impact. This role requires both strong technical expertise and a proactive, collaborative mindset.

We value people who naturally create clarity around their work, build trust through transparent communication, and become a driving force behind initiatives rather than waiting for direction.

You will work closely with engineers, product managers, and business stakeholders to develop scalable data-driven solutions and influence how we make decisions as a team.

Our stack:

Google Cloud Platform;

Data Storage: ClickHouse

Language: Python;

Tech stack: Airflow, Grafana, MLFlow, LangFuse

Developer tooling: GitLab CI/CD, Docker, Jupyter, Claude Code/Codex, Streamlit

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!