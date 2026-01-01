Senior Data Scientist (Pistachio Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Estimate domain traffic and engagement metrics (e.g., pages per visit, session duration) from clickstream data
Predict the most likely referral domain for a given event
Identify session acquisition channels (direct, organic, paid, etc.)
Development of quantitative frameworks for supplier criticality scoring and supplier portfolio optimization
Investigation related to supplier outages, data inconsistencies, and recovery/backfill artifacts
Design of proactive supplier risk mitigation approaches to minimize the impact of external data disruptions on customer-facing metrics
Identify socio-demographic characteristics of domain audiences to build detailed user profiles
Domain categorization by topic, industry, business type, and other attributes
URL analysis, including clustering and classification tasks
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Hard Skills:
Strong practical experience in Data Science, Machine Learning, or Applied Statistics
Solid understanding of experimentation, hypothesis validation, and metrics-driven decision making
Excellent Python skills and experience building production-oriented solutions
Understanding of software engineering best practices: testing, reproducibility, and code quality
Strong SQL knowledge and experience working with analytical databases
Experience working with large-scale datasets and data pipelines
Soft Skills:
Takes ownership in ambiguous environments and proactively drives initiatives forward
Creates transparency around progress, risks, and decisions
Builds trust through reliable delivery and clear communication
Strong collaboration skills and ability to align stakeholders with different perspectives
Able to independently structure problems and break down complex challenges into actionable steps
Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment and adapting to evolving priorities, requirements, and business needs
Not required, but a plus
Experience working with clickstream or behavioral data
Experience with traffic prediction or user analytics
Familiarity with ClickHouse or other column-oriented databases
Experience designing data-intensive services together with backend/data engineers
About the team
The Pistachio team is part of the AI & ML Research Department. We develop machine learning solutions that provide data for the Traffic & Market Toolkit, including website traffic and market analytics. The results of our work are used to generate reports, power widgets, and support analytical products. We work with large-scale data and apply machine learning to improve data quality, coverage and accuracy.
We treat data as a product, and that’s why we constantly work to improve it and make it better for the users of Traffic & Market products while making better assumptions based on it.
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist who can take ownership of complex, ambiguous problems and drive them from idea to production impact. This role requires both strong technical expertise and a proactive, collaborative mindset.
We value people who naturally create clarity around their work, build trust through transparent communication, and become a driving force behind initiatives rather than waiting for direction.
You will work closely with engineers, product managers, and business stakeholders to develop scalable data-driven solutions and influence how we make decisions as a team.
Our stack:
Google Cloud Platform;
Data Storage: ClickHouse
Language: Python;
Tech stack: Airflow, Grafana, MLFlow, LangFuse
Developer tooling: GitLab CI/CD, Docker, Jupyter, Claude Code/Codex, Streamlit
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Tech
Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.
Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.
There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.
A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.