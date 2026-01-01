Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

We’re looking for a Senior Manager, Sales Operations to help scale and optimize the operational engine that supports our Sales organization. Reporting to the Director of Sales Operations, this role will play a critical part in improving forecasting accuracy, strengthening planning processes, and delivering the insights needed to drive better business decisions.

This is a highly analytical and hands-on role for someone who thrives in complex environments and enjoys translating data into actionable business recommendations. You will partner closely with Sales leadership, Finance, Marketing, and Revenue Operations to improve visibility into pipeline health, performance trends, capacity planning, and revenue outcomes.

This is an opportunity to join a growing Revenue Operations organization with strong existing foundations and help bring greater rigor, predictability, and scalability to how the business operates as we continue to evolve and integrate within Adobe.

What you'll do:

Forecasting, Modeling, and Business Insights

S upport and enhance the company’s sales forecasting processes, helping improve accuracy, consistency, and visibility across the funnel

Build and maintain models related to pipeline coverage, bookings performance, capacity planning, territory planning, and revenue trends

Analyze pipeline health, conversion rates, deal progression, and sales productivity to identify risks and opportunities

Develop reporting and dashboards that provide clear visibility into sales performance and operational KPIs

Translate complex data into actionable insights and recommendations for Sales and executive leadership

Sales Planning and Operational Execution

Partner with Sales leadership on territory alignment, account segmentation, quota modeling, and organizational planning

Support annual planning cycles and in-quarter operational adjustments

Help operationalize sales processes, inspection frameworks, and performance management rhythms

Contribute to pipeline review processes, forecast calls, and quarterly business reviews

Ensure operational consistency and process adherence across the Sales organization

Strategic Partnership

Serve as a trusted operational partner to Sales managers and cross-functional stakeholders

Partner closely with Finance and RevOps to align forecasting assumptions and performance expectations

Support sales compensation planning through modeling, analysis, and performance insights

Help identify opportunities to improve efficiency, scalability, and seller productivity

Systems, Reporting, and Data Integrity

Maintain and improve reporting infrastructure across CRM and BI platforms

Ensure accuracy and integrity of sales and pipeline data used for forecasting and executive reporting

Partner with Systems and IT teams to improve workflows, reporting capabilities, and operational visibility

Help support system enhancements and process improvements tied to scaling and integration readiness

Cross-Functional Alignment & Team Contribution

Collaborate closely with Marketing, Customer Success, Finance, and Product teams to ensure alignment across the revenue funnel

Help connect strategy to execution through disciplined operational management and reporting

Contribute to a culture of accountability, curiosity, and continuous improvement within the Revenue Operations organization

About you

Analytical and Modeling Streng

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex business trends

Advanced experience with forecasting, financial modeling, and pipeline analytics

Ability to build scalable models that support planning and operational decision-making

Strong attention to detail and comfort working with large datasets

Technical Capability

Hands-on experience with CRM platforms such as Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics

Experience with reporting and BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms

Strong Excel or Google Sheets modeling skills

Familiarity with sales engagement and revenue operations tools is a plus

Business Partnership

Strong communication skills with the ability to present data and recommendations clearly to stakeholders

Comfortable working cross-functionally in fast-moving environments

High level of ownership, accountability, and follow-through

Operator Mindset

Comfortable balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution

Thrives in environments that are evolving and becoming more sophisticated operationally

Continuously looks for opportunities to improve processes, visibility, and business outcomes

Qualifications

4 to 7 years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, Finance, Business Operations, or a related analytical function

Strong experience supporting forecasting, planning, and sales performance analysis in a B2B SaaS or recurring revenue environment

Experience building operational models and presenting insights to senior leadership

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities and operate effectively in cross-functional environments

Experience supporting scaling organizations or complex operational environments is strongly preferred

About the perks





Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!