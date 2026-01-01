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Senior Manager, Sales Operations

SalesUnited States

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies. 


Some highlights of our success:

  • $470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+ 

  • Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

  • Large deals growing 74% YoY

  • Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

  • Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others


Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?


About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.

Joining the Sales team also means:

  • Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

  • A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

  • Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

  • President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination 

  • Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

  • Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

We’re looking for a Senior Manager, Sales Operations to help scale and optimize the operational engine that supports our Sales organization. Reporting to the Director of Sales Operations, this role will play a critical part in improving forecasting accuracy, strengthening planning processes, and delivering the insights needed to drive better business decisions.

This is a highly analytical and hands-on role for someone who thrives in complex environments and enjoys translating data into actionable business recommendations. You will partner closely with Sales leadership, Finance, Marketing, and Revenue Operations to improve visibility into pipeline health, performance trends, capacity planning, and revenue outcomes.

This is an opportunity to join a growing Revenue Operations organization with strong existing foundations and help bring greater rigor, predictability, and scalability to how the business operates as we continue to evolve and integrate within Adobe.

What you'll do:

Forecasting, Modeling, and Business Insights

  • Support and enhance the company’s sales forecasting processes, helping improve accuracy, consistency, and visibility across the funnel

  • Build and maintain models related to pipeline coverage, bookings performance, capacity planning, territory planning, and revenue trends

  • Analyze pipeline health, conversion rates, deal progression, and sales productivity to identify risks and opportunities

  • Develop reporting and dashboards that provide clear visibility into sales performance and operational KPIs

  • Translate complex data into actionable insights and recommendations for Sales and executive leadership

Sales Planning and Operational Execution

  • Partner with Sales leadership on territory alignment, account segmentation, quota modeling, and organizational planning

  • Support annual planning cycles and in-quarter operational adjustments

  • Help operationalize sales processes, inspection frameworks, and performance management rhythms

  • Contribute to pipeline review processes, forecast calls, and quarterly business reviews

  • Ensure operational consistency and process adherence across the Sales organization

Strategic Partnership

  • Serve as a trusted operational partner to Sales managers and cross-functional stakeholders

  • Partner closely with Finance and RevOps to align forecasting assumptions and performance expectations

  • Support sales compensation planning through modeling, analysis, and performance insights

  • Help identify opportunities to improve efficiency, scalability, and seller productivity

Systems, Reporting, and Data Integrity

  • Maintain and improve reporting infrastructure across CRM and BI platforms

  • Ensure accuracy and integrity of sales and pipeline data used for forecasting and executive reporting

  • Partner with Systems and IT teams to improve workflows, reporting capabilities, and operational visibility

  • Help support system enhancements and process improvements tied to scaling and integration readiness

Cross-Functional Alignment & Team Contribution

  • Collaborate closely with Marketing, Customer Success, Finance, and Product teams to ensure alignment across the revenue funnel

  • Help connect strategy to execution through disciplined operational management and reporting

  • Contribute to a culture of accountability, curiosity, and continuous improvement within the Revenue Operations organization

About you

Analytical and Modeling Streng

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex business trends

  • Advanced experience with forecasting, financial modeling, and pipeline analytics

  • Ability to build scalable models that support planning and operational decision-making

  • Strong attention to detail and comfort working with large datasets

Technical Capability

  • Hands-on experience with CRM platforms such as Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics

  • Experience with reporting and BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms

  • Strong Excel or Google Sheets modeling skills

  • Familiarity with sales engagement and revenue operations tools is a plus

Business Partnership

  • Strong communication skills with the ability to present data and recommendations clearly to stakeholders

  • Comfortable working cross-functionally in fast-moving environments

  • High level of ownership, accountability, and follow-through

Operator Mindset

  • Comfortable balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution

  • Thrives in environments that are evolving and becoming more sophisticated operationally

  • Continuously looks for opportunities to improve processes, visibility, and business outcomes

Qualifications

  • 4 to 7 years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, Finance, Business Operations, or a related analytical function

  • Strong experience supporting forecasting, planning, and sales performance analysis in a B2B SaaS or recurring revenue environment

  • Experience building operational models and presenting insights to senior leadership

  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities and operate effectively in cross-functional environments

  • Experience supporting scaling organizations or complex operational environments is strongly preferred

About the perks


  • Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

  • High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

  • Life insurance

  • Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance 

  • Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

  • Health Savings Account 

  • Short-term and long-term Disability

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Paid parental leave

  • Relief Fund

  • Travel coverage 

A little more about the company


Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us! 

Apply for this job

Amber HaraLinkedIn

Talent Acquisition Specialist

amber.hara@semrush.com

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Sales

The Sales team at Semrush isn’t just important, it’s foundational. They are the force that drives market expansion, accelerates customer success, and sets new benchmarks in the MarTech space. Colleagues don’t just meet the moment, they shape it!

Senior Manager, Sales Operations

Our Sales team partners with world-class marketers, SEOs, and fast-scaling businesses to help them win online. Backed by our award-winning all-in-one platform, they solve real marketing and growth challenges daily—a capability recently recognized when Semrush was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025.

But it’s not just about closing deals, it’s about building legacies. From strategic promotions and ownership opportunities to recognition programs like President’s Club, we celebrate performance, invest in future leaders, and fuel a high-performance culture where ambition is a shared language.

At Semrush, sales professionals operate like CEOs of their own market. Through the One Semrush selling approach, colleagues break silos and build synergy across roles and functions.

Across our large Sales team, we have several focus areas:

The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.

The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training for them as well as for the Sales Managers. They’re also actively experimenting with various AI-driven solutions to improve learning efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance the overall sales performance.

The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.

The Solutions Sales Team empowers our sales reps to close complex deals and keep customers satisfied by matching their needs with the right Semrush tools. They bring deep product knowledge, smart strategy, and real-world experience to every step of the sales process. Their work is key to winning new business and growing existing accounts by showing customers how our solutions can solve their biggest challenges.

The Channel Partners Sales Team plays a strategic role in expanding Semrush’s reach and driving revenue through trusted external partnerships. By collaborating with resellers, agencies, and technology partners, the team amplifies the impact of our sales efforts beyond direct channels.

We’re scaling faster than ever. Demand for digital marketing tools is booming, and we’re leading the category. This is your moment to join a high-velocity team, shape your career, and be part of a company defining the future of marketing tech.

Come build something iconic!

Apply for this job

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025