Office manager (Workplace Operations Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Coordinate with property management, vendors, and suppliers to ensure smooth day-to-day office operations.

Maintain office, cleaning, snacks, and beverage supplies by means of orders to varied vendors.

Collaborate with Human Resources, IT, and other departments to help with new hire onboarding duties.

Order laptops, IT peripherals, and workstation furniture to ensure new employees have the right equipment to be comfortable and productive from day one.

Update seating plans and maintain a desk/room reservation system to accommodate visitors and growing teams.

Work with the Office Design department for all office interior decorating needs and furniture orders.

Manage the full cycle of vendor relationships: proposals, negotiations, contracting, purchase orders, invoicing/receipt.

Manage document flow and archiving.

Assisting with event management—planning & execution.

Keep a close pulse on the needs of employees by being accessible and approachable to their requests.

Responsible for inventory and performing annual stock count.

Run errands and perform miscellaneous job-related duties and ad-hoc projects as assigned.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Fluent Serbian and English language skills.

Minimum 3 years of local experience in an Administrative position (Office Manager).

Experience in an IT company is preferred.

Creative, goal-oriented, open-minded.

Experience with setting up and troubleshooting IT and Audiovisual equipment.

Passion for customer service and creating a great work environment.

Persistent personality to overcome roadblocks and achieve a goal.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!