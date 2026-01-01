Customer Success Manager, Enterprise APAC (Strategic Customer Success Team)
Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by closely managing your renewal pipeline and ensuring customers see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Work with the Marketing team to identify effective messaging for smaller accounts in your book with an eye on growing them. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations
Account Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, including marketing operations teams & marketing leaders. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact
Key Account Business Reviews: Conduct regular business reviews with Key Accounts in your portfolio to demonstrate how Semrush tools are delivering ROI. Offer customized strategies and insights to help customers meet their specific business goals, in addition to discussing new, relevant products and solutions
Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance
Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.
Create & Execute Success Plans: Develop detailed, customized success plans tailored to the customer’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the customer sees immediate impact
Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customer’s unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!