Director, Sales Operations

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Some highlights of our success:
$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+
Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025
Large deals growing 74% YoY
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others
Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
About the opportunity
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.
Joining the Sales team also means:
Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization
A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe
Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process
President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination
Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue
Uncapped commissions
About your future tasks
About the Role
We’re looking for a Director of Sales Operations to help scale, refine, and elevate our Sales organization. This role reports directly to the VP of Revenue Operations and will serve as a key partner in strengthening how the Sales function operates as we continue to grow and prepare for deeper evolution within Adobe.
This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who understands what great looks like and knows how to evolve an existing foundation into a more mature, predictable, and high-performing operating model. You will build on what is already in place by sharpening processes, improving forecasting rigor, and introducing the structure needed to operate effectively at greater scale and complexity.
This is an opportunity to uplevel an existing Sales Operations function, drive consistency and accountability across the funnel, and ensure the organization is positioned to integrate seamlessly into a broader, more sophisticated operating environment.
What You'll Do
Build the Operational Foundation, Operating Cadence, and KPIs
Refine and evolve the existing Sales operating model, including territory design, segmentation, and coverage strategy to support continued growth
Strengthen sales processes to improve consistency, inspection, and predictability
Enhance the operating cadence across the Sales organization, including pipeline reviews, forecast calls, and quarterly business reviews
Continuously improve core KPIs (such as pipeline generation, conversion rates, deal velocity, and attainment) and ensure metrics are tightly connected to behaviors, accountability, and performance management
Drive Insight and Performance
Own and elevate forecast methodology, accuracy, and accountability across Sales leadership
Improve pipeline visibility and inspection to drive higher-quality forecasting and execution
Partner with Analytics teams to develop and enhance dashboards, reporting, and analytics to support faster, more confident decision-making
Translate data into clear, actionable insights that influence Sales and executive leadership
Identify opportunities to increase productivity, efficiency, and pipeline quality
Strategic Business Partnership
Act as a trusted advisor to Sales leadership, helping guide decision-making with data and structure
Lead and support planning cycles, including annual planning, quota setting, capacity modeling, and territory design
Serve as a key partner in shaping sales compensation strategy, leveraging data and performance insights to influence plan design, incentives, and alignment to company goals
Partner on strategic initiatives such as new market expansion, GTM evolution, and integration planning
Bring clarity and alignment to cross-functional initiatives that span Sales, Finance, and Customer Success
Systems and Tools Design
Optimize the existing Sales tech stack, including CRM and sales engagement tools, to support scale and consistency
Partner closely with IT and cross-functional teams to prepare systems and processes for integration with Adobe
Evaluate and implement enhancements that improve seller productivity and operational visibility
Cross-Functional Alignment & Teambuilding
Strengthen alignment with Customer Success, Product, and Finance across the full revenue lifecycle
Align on funnel definitions, handoffs, shared metrics, and revenue goals
Help connect strategy to execution across teams, ensuring consistency in how the business operates
Develop and mentor Sales Operations talent, raising the overall capability of the team
Foster a culture of accountability, ownership, and continuous improvement
About you
Operator Mindset
Clear point of view on what high-performing, scaled Sales organizations look like
Experience evolving and maturing existing operating models, not just building from zero
Comfortable operating at both the strategic and execution level
Ability to bring structure, discipline, and clarity to complex, fast-moving environments
Analytical and Technical Strength
Deep experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics
Strong background in sales forecasting, pipeline management, and performance analytics
Familiarity with sales engagement and enablement tools
Experience with BI tools such as Tableau or similar
Ability to translate data into clear narratives that drive action and accountability
Business Partnership
Strong communicator with the ability to influence senior stakeholders
Comfortable challenging assumptions and raising the bar on performance expectations
High level of ownership and accountability
Builder and Scaler Mentality
Proven ability to improve and scale existing systems, processes, and teams
Comfortable operating in environments that are evolving toward greater complexity and rigor
Balances speed with thoughtful, durable improvements that will stand up over time
Qualifications
5 to 8 years of experience in Operations, Revenue Operations, or Sales Operations, with significant experience directly supporting Direct, Indirect, and Overlay Sales teams/models
Experience operating at a Director level or equivalent scope, with ownership over forecasting, planning, and cross-functional initiatives
Track record of scaling and maturing Sales Operations functions in a growing B2B SaaS or recurring revenue environment
Experience working in or preparing for complex organizational environments, such as acquisitions or integrations
Demonstrated ability to partner with senior leadership and influence decisions that impact company performance
About the perks
Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue
High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility
Life insurance
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Savings Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about the company
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.