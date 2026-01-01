Director, Sales Operations

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

About the Role

We’re looking for a Director of Sales Operations to help scale, refine, and elevate our Sales organization. This role reports directly to the VP of Revenue Operations and will serve as a key partner in strengthening how the Sales function operates as we continue to grow and prepare for deeper evolution within Adobe.

This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who understands what great looks like and knows how to evolve an existing foundation into a more mature, predictable, and high-performing operating model. You will build on what is already in place by sharpening processes, improving forecasting rigor, and introducing the structure needed to operate effectively at greater scale and complexity.

This is an opportunity to uplevel an existing Sales Operations function, drive consistency and accountability across the funnel, and ensure the organization is positioned to integrate seamlessly into a broader, more sophisticated operating environment.

What You'll Do

Build the Operational Foundation, Operating Cadence, and KPIs

Refine and evolve the existing Sales operating model, including territory design, segmentation, and coverage strategy to support continued growth

Strengthen sales processes to improve consistency, inspection, and predictability

Enhance the operating cadence across the Sales organization, including pipeline reviews, forecast calls, and quarterly business reviews

Continuously improve core KPIs (such as pipeline generation, conversion rates, deal velocity, and attainment) and ensure metrics are tightly connected to behaviors, accountability, and performance management

Drive Insight and Performance

Own and elevate forecast methodology, accuracy, and accountability across Sales leadership

Improve pipeline visibility and inspection to drive higher-quality forecasting and execution

Partner with Analytics teams to develop and enhance dashboards, reporting, and analytics to support faster, more confident decision-making

Translate data into clear, actionable insights that influence Sales and executive leadership

Identify opportunities to increase productivity, efficiency, and pipeline quality

Strategic Business Partnership

Act as a trusted advisor to Sales leadership, helping guide decision-making with data and structure

Lead and support planning cycles, including annual planning, quota setting, capacity modeling, and territory design

Serve as a key partner in shaping sales compensation strategy, leveraging data and performance insights to influence plan design, incentives, and alignment to company goals

Partner on strategic initiatives such as new market expansion, GTM evolution, and integration planning

Bring clarity and alignment to cross-functional initiatives that span Sales, Finance, and Customer Success

Systems and Tools Design

Optimize the existing Sales tech stack, including CRM and sales engagement tools, to support scale and consistency

Partner closely with IT and cross-functional teams to prepare systems and processes for integration with Adobe

Evaluate and implement enhancements that improve seller productivity and operational visibility

Cross-Functional Alignment & Teambuilding

Strengthen alignment with Customer Success, Product, and Finance across the full revenue lifecycle

Align on funnel definitions, handoffs, shared metrics, and revenue goals

Help connect strategy to execution across teams, ensuring consistency in how the business operates

Develop and mentor Sales Operations talent, raising the overall capability of the team

Foster a culture of accountability, ownership, and continuous improvement

About you

Operator Mindset

Clear point of view on what high-performing, scaled Sales organizations look like

Experience evolving and maturing existing operating models, not just building from zero

Comfortable operating at both the strategic and execution level

Ability to bring structure, discipline, and clarity to complex, fast-moving environments

Analytical and Technical Strength

Deep experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics

Strong background in sales forecasting, pipeline management, and performance analytics

Familiarity with sales engagement and enablement tools

Experience with BI tools such as Tableau or similar

Ability to translate data into clear narratives that drive action and accountability

Business Partnership

Strong communicator with the ability to influence senior stakeholders

Comfortable challenging assumptions and raising the bar on performance expectations

High level of ownership and accountability

Builder and Scaler Mentality

Proven ability to improve and scale existing systems, processes, and teams

Comfortable operating in environments that are evolving toward greater complexity and rigor

Balances speed with thoughtful, durable improvements that will stand up over time

Qualifications

5 to 8 years of experience in Operations, Revenue Operations, or Sales Operations, with significant experience directly supporting Direct, Indirect, and Overlay Sales teams/models

Experience operating at a Director level or equivalent scope, with ownership over forecasting, planning, and cross-functional initiatives

Track record of scaling and maturing Sales Operations functions in a growing B2B SaaS or recurring revenue environment

Experience working in or preparing for complex organizational environments, such as acquisitions or integrations

Demonstrated ability to partner with senior leadership and influence decisions that impact company performance

About the perks





Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!