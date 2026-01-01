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Director, Sales Operations

United States

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies. 


Some highlights of our success:

  • $470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+ 

  • Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

  • Large deals growing 74% YoY

  • Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

  • Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others


Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?


About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.

Joining the Sales team also means:

  • Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

  • A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

  • Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

  • President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination 

  • Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

  • Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

About the Role

We’re looking for a Director of Sales Operations to help scale, refine, and elevate our Sales organization. This role reports directly to the VP of Revenue Operations and will serve as a key partner in strengthening how the Sales function operates as we continue to grow and prepare for deeper evolution within Adobe.

This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who understands what great looks like and knows how to evolve an existing foundation into a more mature, predictable, and high-performing operating model. You will build on what is already in place by sharpening processes, improving forecasting rigor, and introducing the structure needed to operate effectively at greater scale and complexity.

This is an opportunity to uplevel an existing Sales Operations function, drive consistency and accountability across the funnel, and ensure the organization is positioned to integrate seamlessly into a broader, more sophisticated operating environment.

What You'll Do

Build the Operational Foundation, Operating Cadence, and KPIs

  • Refine and evolve the existing Sales operating model, including territory design, segmentation, and coverage strategy to support continued growth

  • Strengthen sales processes to improve consistency, inspection, and predictability

  • Enhance the operating cadence across the Sales organization, including pipeline reviews, forecast calls, and quarterly business reviews

  • Continuously improve core KPIs (such as pipeline generation, conversion rates, deal velocity, and attainment) and ensure metrics are tightly connected to behaviors, accountability, and performance management

Drive Insight and Performance

  • Own and elevate forecast methodology, accuracy, and accountability across Sales leadership

  • Improve pipeline visibility and inspection to drive higher-quality forecasting and execution

  • Partner with Analytics teams to develop and enhance dashboards, reporting, and analytics to support faster, more confident decision-making

  • Translate data into clear, actionable insights that influence Sales and executive leadership

  • Identify opportunities to increase productivity, efficiency, and pipeline quality

Strategic Business Partnership

  • Act as a trusted advisor to Sales leadership, helping guide decision-making with data and structure

  • Lead and support planning cycles, including annual planning, quota setting, capacity modeling, and territory design

  • Serve as a key partner in shaping sales compensation strategy, leveraging data and performance insights to influence plan design, incentives, and alignment to company goals

  • Partner on strategic initiatives such as new market expansion, GTM evolution, and integration planning

  • Bring clarity and alignment to cross-functional initiatives that span Sales, Finance, and Customer Success

Systems and Tools Design

  • Optimize the existing Sales tech stack, including CRM and sales engagement tools, to support scale and consistency

  • Partner closely with IT and cross-functional teams to prepare systems and processes for integration with Adobe

  • Evaluate and implement enhancements that improve seller productivity and operational visibility

Cross-Functional Alignment & Teambuilding

  • Strengthen alignment with Customer Success, Product, and Finance across the full revenue lifecycle

  • Align on funnel definitions, handoffs, shared metrics, and revenue goals

  • Help connect strategy to execution across teams, ensuring consistency in how the business operates

  • Develop and mentor Sales Operations talent, raising the overall capability of the team

  • Foster a culture of accountability, ownership, and continuous improvement

About you

Operator Mindset

  • Clear point of view on what high-performing, scaled Sales organizations look like

  • Experience evolving and maturing existing operating models, not just building from zero

  • Comfortable operating at both the strategic and execution level

  • Ability to bring structure, discipline, and clarity to complex, fast-moving environments

Analytical and Technical Strength

  • Deep experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics

  • Strong background in sales forecasting, pipeline management, and performance analytics

  • Familiarity with sales engagement and enablement tools

  • Experience with BI tools such as Tableau or similar

  • Ability to translate data into clear narratives that drive action and accountability

Business Partnership

  • Strong communicator with the ability to influence senior stakeholders

  • Comfortable challenging assumptions and raising the bar on performance expectations

  • High level of ownership and accountability

Builder and Scaler Mentality

  • Proven ability to improve and scale existing systems, processes, and teams

  • Comfortable operating in environments that are evolving toward greater complexity and rigor

  • Balances speed with thoughtful, durable improvements that will stand up over time

Qualifications

  • 5 to 8 years of experience in Operations, Revenue Operations, or Sales Operations, with significant experience directly supporting Direct, Indirect, and Overlay Sales teams/models

  • Experience operating at a Director level or equivalent scope, with ownership over forecasting, planning, and cross-functional initiatives

  • Track record of scaling and maturing Sales Operations functions in a growing B2B SaaS or recurring revenue environment

  • Experience working in or preparing for complex organizational environments, such as acquisitions or integrations

  • Demonstrated ability to partner with senior leadership and influence decisions that impact company performance

About the perks


  • Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

  • High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

  • Life insurance

  • Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance 

  • Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

  • Health Savings Account 

  • Short-term and long-term Disability

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Paid parental leave

  • Relief Fund

  • Travel coverage 

A little more about the company


Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us! 

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Louann Keaveny

Louann KeavenyLinkedIn

Head of Executive Recruitment

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025