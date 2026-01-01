Customer Support Trainer (Global Customer Support Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
The Customer Quality Management (CQM) team ensures the quality, consistency, and effectiveness of Customer Support interactions through evaluation, analysis, and training. In this role, you will be working remotely.
The Customer Support Trainer is responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive training and onboarding programs for customer support teams. This role focuses on equipping support representatives with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to deliver exceptional customer service while maintaining high performance standards and company values. This role reports to the Customer Quality Manager.
Responsibilities:
- Deliver onboarding, refresher, and continuous learning training sessions for Customer Support teams
- Design, review, update, and optimize training materials, curricula, and enablement resources based on business and process changes
- Monitor trainee and team performance through skills assessments, training metrics, and progress evaluations
- Provide coaching, constructive feedback, and development support to improve individual and team performance
- Collaborate with Team Leaders, QA, Operations, and cross-functional stakeholders to identify training needs and align learning initiatives
- Analyze training effectiveness, customer support quality trends, and performance data to recommend improvements
- Plan, coordinate, and schedule training programs, workshops, and learning activities
- Prepare and present training reports, insights, and recommendations to management and leadership
- Support continuous improvement initiatives by identifying knowledge gaps, process inefficiencies, and learning opportunities
- Act as a point of contact for training-related questions, support requests, and employee enablement needs
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- Proven experience in Customer Support, Customer Success, Training, or Enablement roles
- Strong ability to deliver engaging onboarding, refresher, and coaching sessions for support teams
- Excellent communication, presentation, and mentoring skills
- Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday
- Experience creating, updating, and maintaining training materials and learning resources
- Ability to identify knowledge gaps and support employee development through structured coaching and feedback
- Comfortable collaborating with Team Leaders, QA, Operations, and cross-functional stakeholders
- Strong organizational and time-management skills with the ability to manage multiple training initiatives simultaneously
- High level of ownership, accountability, and attention to detail
- Ability to handle fast-paced environments and adapt training content to evolving business needs
- Experience providing constructive, growth-oriented feedback in a professional and supportive manner
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills
- Passion for continuous learning, employee development, and knowledge sharing
- Familiarity with customer support workflows, service standards, and support enablement best practices
- Strong data literacy with experience using reporting and visualization tools (Google Workspace, Loom, Canva, Synthesia, Confluence or similar)
Nice to Have
- Experience working in SaaS, tech, or other fast-paced customer support environments
- Familiarity with QA and coaching platforms (such as Playvox)
- Experience using Learning Management Systems (LMS) and enablement platforms
- Experience creating video-based or self-service learning content using tools (such as Loom, Synthesia, Canva, or similar AI-powered platforms)
- Previous experience supporting remote or globally distributed teams
- Understanding of customer support KPIs, escalation handling, and operational workflows
- Experience facilitating workshops, calibration sessions, or continuous improvement initiatives
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!