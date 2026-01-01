Customer Support Trainer (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

The Customer Quality Management (CQM) team ensures the quality, consistency, and effectiveness of Customer Support interactions through evaluation, analysis, and training. In this role, you will be working remotely.

The Customer Support Trainer is responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive training and onboarding programs for customer support teams. This role focuses on equipping support representatives with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to deliver exceptional customer service while maintaining high performance standards and company values. This role reports to the Customer Quality Manager.

Responsibilities:

Deliver onboarding, refresher, and continuous learning training sessions for Customer Support teams

Design, review, update, and optimize training materials, curricula, and enablement resources based on business and process changes

Monitor trainee and team performance through skills assessments, training metrics, and progress evaluations

Provide coaching, constructive feedback, and development support to improve individual and team performance

Collaborate with Team Leaders, QA, Operations, and cross-functional stakeholders to identify training needs and align learning initiatives

Analyze training effectiveness, customer support quality trends, and performance data to recommend improvements

Plan, coordinate, and schedule training programs, workshops, and learning activities

Prepare and present training reports, insights, and recommendations to management and leadership

Support continuous improvement initiatives by identifying knowledge gaps, process inefficiencies, and learning opportunities

Act as a point of contact for training-related questions, support requests, and employee enablement needs

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Proven experience in Customer Support, Customer Success, Training, or Enablement roles

Strong ability to deliver engaging onboarding, refresher, and coaching sessions for support teams

Excellent communication, presentation, and mentoring skills

Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday

Experience creating, updating, and maintaining training materials and learning resources

Ability to identify knowledge gaps and support employee development through structured coaching and feedback

Comfortable collaborating with Team Leaders, QA, Operations, and cross-functional stakeholders

Strong organizational and time-management skills with the ability to manage multiple training initiatives simultaneously

High level of ownership, accountability, and attention to detail

Ability to handle fast-paced environments and adapt training content to evolving business needs

Experience providing constructive, growth-oriented feedback in a professional and supportive manner

Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills

Passion for continuous learning, employee development, and knowledge sharing

Familiarity with customer support workflows, service standards, and support enablement best practices

Strong data literacy with experience using reporting and visualization tools (Google Workspace, Loom, Canva, Synthesia, Confluence or similar)

Nice to Have

Experience working in SaaS, tech, or other fast-paced customer support environments

Familiarity with QA and coaching platforms (such as Playvox)

Experience using Learning Management Systems (LMS) and enablement platforms

Experience creating video-based or self-service learning content using tools (such as Loom, Synthesia, Canva, or similar AI-powered platforms)

Previous experience supporting remote or globally distributed teams

Understanding of customer support KPIs, escalation handling, and operational workflows

Experience facilitating workshops, calibration sessions, or continuous improvement initiatives

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!