Enterprise Solutions Engineer - APAC

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Strategic Transformation: Articulate the strategic shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven visibility (GEO/AIO) to C-Level executives (CMO, VP of Digital).

Technical Validation: Take ownership of technical solution validation, including deep-dive discovery, proof of concepts (POCs), and objection handling.

Storytelling: Map complex technical problems to business solutions, telling a compelling story that lands with executive buyers.

Co-Pilot Selling: Rapidly ramp to co-prime opportunities with Account Executives, acting as a "force multiplier" in the sales cycle.

Ecosystem Integration: Demonstrate how Semrush data integrates into broader Digital Experience stacks (e.g., Adobe, Salesforce, Enterprise CMS).

Competitive Displacement: Aggressively position Semrush against legacy SEO platforms (e.g., BrightEdge, Conductor) and data products (e.g., SimilarWeb) using superior UI and automation capabilities.

Feedback Loop: Collaborate with Product teams to translate enterprise client feedback into product enhancements, specifically regarding API and data integration.

About you

Experience: 7+ years of experience in Technical Pre-Sales, Post-Sales, or Solutions Engineering within a SaaS company, proven ability to assist on and close 6 and 7 figure deals.

Domain Expertise (Must Have): Deep familiarity with the MarTech/SEO ecosystem. Experience using, consulting, and/or selling tools like Semrush, Ahrefs, Conductor, BrightEdge, or SimilarWeb is required.

Agency/Practitioner Background: Previous experience working in a digital agency or running high-volume SEO/Digital campaigns is a massive "Green Flag".

Commercial Maturity: Proficiency in formal sales frameworks (MEDDPICC, Challenger, Sandler). Ability to disqualify bad technical fits to protect sales resources.

Fast Start/Ramp: Ability to quickly master new technology and "shadow box" demos within weeks. We need someone who can hit the ground running.

Technical Depth: Understanding of HTML/CSS, APIs, and Enterprise CMS structures (Adobe AEM, Contentful, etc.).

Soft Skills: Exceptional storytelling ability, emotional resilience, and the "drive & stamina" to push through complex, long enterprise sales cycles.

Language Requirements - Chinese, English

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!