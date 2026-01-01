Affiliate Operations Specialist (Affiliate Marketing Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
As an Affiliate Operations Specialist, you support the efficiency and scalability of our affiliate program by ensuring high-quality partner communication and cross-functional collaboration. You will work closely with the Affiliate Marketing team to maintain smooth day-to-day operations while building the foundation for growth initiatives. This role is ideal for a proactive professional who excels at organizing complex workflows and ensuring every operational detail contributes to the overall success of the program.
You will join the Affiliate Marketing team—a team of proactive specialists dedicated to expanding Semrush’s brand presence through strategic partnerships. We focus on operational excellence and collaborative problem-solving to drive the program’s performance and ensure our partners have the tools they need to succeed. In this role, you will report directly to the Head of Affiliate Marketing.
- Coordinating operational workflows and support requests, ensuring timely follow-ups, proper task assignment, and smooth communication across teams
- Managing compliance-related processes and operational follow-ups to ensure adherence to internal policies and timely issue resolution
- Managing audit control processes and operational checks related to program management and reporting
- Managing partnership operations, including commission structures, contract updates, and campaign-related setup tasks
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams on tracking updates, product launches, implementation requests, and process improvements
- Organizing and maintaining internal systems, partner segmentation structures, and operational documentation to support accurate reporting and scalability
- Reviewing inbound partnership requests and coordinating assignment and follow-up with relevant stakeholders
- Coordinating the setup and management of promotional offers, partner assets, landing pages, and tracking configurations
- Identifying opportunities to improve operational efficiency, optimize workflows, and streamline recurring processes
- Working closely with marketing, partnerships, legal, and technology teams to support operational excellence and program growth
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- 2+ years of experience in affiliate marketing, partnership operations, marketing operations, customer support coordination, or a similar operational role
- Experience working with affiliate platforms such as Impact, Partnerize, CJ, or similar tools
- Familiarity with Zendesk or other ticketing/support systems
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple workflows and priorities simultaneously
- Excellent attention to detail and ability to follow structured operational processes
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Comfortable working cross-functionally with marketing, operations, compliance, and technical teams
- Analytical mindset with the ability to identify process improvements and operational efficiencies
- Proactive, reliable, and capable of independently managing recurring operational responsibilities
- Experience with affiliate compliance processes or audit controls is a plus
- Familiarity with affiliate tracking and partnership management workflows is a strong advantage
- Ability to bring structure and organization to fast-moving environments
- High level of detail-orientation and a natural proactivity in identifying and solving operational issues
- Strong sense of ownership and accountability for the quality of your work
- Adaptability and excitement for the evolving landscape of affiliate marketing, partnerships, and digital growth channels
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!