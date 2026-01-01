Affiliate Operations Specialist (Affiliate Marketing Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As an Affiliate Operations Specialist, you support the efficiency and scalability of our affiliate program by ensuring high-quality partner communication and cross-functional collaboration. You will work closely with the Affiliate Marketing team to maintain smooth day-to-day operations while building the foundation for growth initiatives. This role is ideal for a proactive professional who excels at organizing complex workflows and ensuring every operational detail contributes to the overall success of the program.

You will join the Affiliate Marketing team—a team of proactive specialists dedicated to expanding Semrush’s brand presence through strategic partnerships. We focus on operational excellence and collaborative problem-solving to drive the program’s performance and ensure our partners have the tools they need to succeed. In this role, you will report directly to the Head of Affiliate Marketing.

Coordinating operational workflows and support requests, ensuring timely follow-ups, proper task assignment, and smooth communication across teams

Managing compliance-related processes and operational follow-ups to ensure adherence to internal policies and timely issue resolution

Managing audit control processes and operational checks related to program management and reporting

Managing partnership operations, including commission structures, contract updates, and campaign-related setup tasks

Collaborating with cross-functional teams on tracking updates, product launches, implementation requests, and process improvements

Organizing and maintaining internal systems, partner segmentation structures, and operational documentation to support accurate reporting and scalability

Reviewing inbound partnership requests and coordinating assignment and follow-up with relevant stakeholders

Coordinating the setup and management of promotional offers, partner assets, landing pages, and tracking configurations

Identifying opportunities to improve operational efficiency, optimize workflows, and streamline recurring processes

Working closely with marketing, partnerships, legal, and technology teams to support operational excellence and program growth

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

2+ years of experience in affiliate marketing, partnership operations, marketing operations, customer support coordination, or a similar operational role

Experience working with affiliate platforms such as Impact, Partnerize, CJ, or similar tools

Familiarity with Zendesk or other ticketing/support systems

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple workflows and priorities simultaneously

Excellent attention to detail and ability to follow structured operational processes

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Comfortable working cross-functionally with marketing, operations, compliance, and technical teams

Analytical mindset with the ability to identify process improvements and operational efficiencies

Proactive, reliable, and capable of independently managing recurring operational responsibilities

Experience with affiliate compliance processes or audit controls is a plus

Familiarity with affiliate tracking and partnership management workflows is a strong advantage

Ability to bring structure and organization to fast-moving environments

High level of detail-orientation and a natural proactivity in identifying and solving operational issues

Strong sense of ownership and accountability for the quality of your work

Adaptability and excitement for the evolving landscape of affiliate marketing, partnerships, and digital growth channels

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!