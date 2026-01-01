Digital Strategy Consultant, EMEA, German Speaking (Services Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

About Semrush Consulting Services

Semrush Consulting Services is a team of digital strategy consultants, technical experts, and engagement managers who partner with enterprise customers to accelerate platform adoption and unlock measurable value across SEO and GEO, content strategy, competitive intelligence, and broader digital marketing ecosystems.

We deliver high-impact onboarding, advisory, implementation, and enablement services across the customer lifecycle. Our team works alongside some of the world’s most sophisticated marketing organizations to design scalable operating models, optimize workflows, and build sustainable digital growth systems that drive long-term business impact.

Role Overview

The Digital Strategy Consultant serves as a trusted advisor to enterprise customers, partnering with them to design and execute transformational SEO and GEO strategies that drive measurable business outcomes.

This role leads structured discovery, develops multi-quarter strategic roadmaps, and guides customers in building scalable operating models that embed SEO and GEO into their broader digital marketing ecosystem. The Digital Strategy Consultant works cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Success, and Product to ensure strategic alignment, accelerate time-to-value, and support long-term customer growth within the Enterprise segment.

Tasks in the role

Strategic Advisory, Discovery & Roadmapping: Serve as a strategic advisor to enterprise customers by leading structured discovery engagements to assess SEO and GEO maturity, operating models, workflows, and organizational readiness. Conduct in-depth opportunity analysis and competitive benchmarking, synthesizing complex insights into executive-ready recommendations. Translate findings into phased, multi-quarter SEO and GEO roadmaps aligned to measurable business outcomes, clearly defining priorities, milestones, and success criteria.

Governance, Adoption & Operating Model Transformation: Design scalable SEO and GEO governance frameworks and operating models that enable long-term adoption and cross-functional alignment. Establish scalable standards for workflows, accountability, reporting, and cross-functional collaboration across Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Content teams. Guide customers through change initiatives, stakeholder alignment, and rollout sequencing while diagnosing inefficiencies and recommending process optimizations that increase operational efficiency and reduce friction.

Executive Facilitation & Program Leadership: Lead structured workshops, prioritization sessions, and executive briefings to define outcomes and align stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle, ensuring strategic alignment and long-term value realization.. Track performance against milestones and KPIs, proactively identify risks and implementation blockers, and recommend course corrections as business priorities evolve.

Lifecycle Strategy & Growth Alignment: Partner closely with Sales, Customer Success Managers, and Product teams to ensure strategic continuity throughout the customer lifecycle. Identify opportunities for expanded engagement and deeper alignment between customer goals and Semrush capabilities. Act as the voice of the customer by surfacing insights, risks, and product enhancement opportunities that support enterprise digital transformation.



Internal Strategy & Methodology Contribution: Contribute to the evolution of internal playbooks, consulting frameworks, and delivery methodologies that increase leverage and consistency across Strategic Services. Share patterns, insights, and best practices to continuously elevate enterprise strategy delivery.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

8+ years of experience in digital strategy, SEO and GEO consulting, change management, enterprise advisory, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech environments

Proven experience leading structured discovery engagements and translating insights into actionable, executive-level strategic roadmaps

Demonstrated ability to design scalable operating models, governance frameworks, and cross-functional workflows

Experience influencing senior stakeholders and driving strategic alignment at the Director and VP level.

Strong expertise in SEO and GEO strategy, competitive analysis, and performance measurement with the ability to clearly connect strategic initiatives to commercial outcomes.

Exceptional facilitation, stakeholder-management, and executive communication skills

Ability to identify risks early, manage ambiguity, and re-prioritize initiatives in dynamic enterprise environments

Experience working cross-functionally with Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Executive stakeholders

Comfortable managing multiple strategic engagements simultaneously while maintaining high-quality outcomes

Not required, but a plus

Experience with enterprise-level SEO and GEO and digital marketing platforms such as Semrush, BrightEdge, Conductor, Botify, SimilarWeb, or others

Familiarity with AI-driven search trends, content strategy frameworks, and advanced analytics integrations

Background in digital marketing consultancy or professional services environments

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!