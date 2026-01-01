Senior QA Automation Engineer (Nexus Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

QA Ownership: Drive and own quality assurance processes in the team, including code review, automations of workflows, and adapting new testing best practices.

Automated Tests: Setting up and maintaining existing automated tests and their frameworks, supporting and covering new features with automated tests.

Manual Testing: Perform manual testing, primarily focusing on back-end systems.

Documentation and Collaboration: Create and maintain necessary documentation. Work closely with Product Manager and Tech Lead Manager to refine project requirements. Assist in gathering analytics and collaborate effectively with external teams.

Technical Assistance: Help internal users with our team's product issues through thorough investigations, discussions, and clarifications.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5+ years of QA experience with 3+ years of QA automation experience

Experience in API and UI Test Automation using Java and/or Kotlin

Understanding of main programming concepts, guidelines, and patterns

Understanding of web stack and client-server applications, including knowledge of HTTP, RESTful APIs, and browser debugging tools

Experience with relational databases

Basic UNIX skills (comfortable with CLI tools)

Practical experience setting up and maintaining testing infrastructure (CI/CD pipelines, Docker/containerized environments)

Strong English proficiency for documentation and team collaboration

Not required, but a plus

Basic knowledge of load testing techniques and tools, security best practices, and PII processing

Understanding of and experience with gRPC.

Familiarity with Kubernetes, Helm, IaC, etc.

Knowledge of setting up Quality Gates and processes around them.

NoSQL experience (Redis, MongoDB, etc)

Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and a fast-paced environment.

Exposure to leveraging AI/LLM tools to optimize QA processes (e.g., code reviews, test data generation, code generation, and analytics).

About the team

The Nexus Team is responsible for customer data management at Semrush, including authorization and user profiles, user data handling, asset storage, and service-to-service access to data. The team oversees all implementations related to data protection and privacy regulations, as well as the personal dashboard for Semrush users.

As the team responsible for user data governance, we focus on ensuring that data is secure, private, accurate, available, and usable. This includes the actions people must take, the processes they must follow, and the technology that supports them throughout the user data lifecycle.

To help you better understand the team's scope, impact, and ways of working, here's a quick overview:

Critical Service Provision: Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams.

New Architecture Development: We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end users.

External Clients Focus: One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected.

In-House Support: For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data.

Continuous Improvement: We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness.

Open Feedback Culture: We actively share constructive feedback and are open to receiving it, believing in the power of transparent communication.

Technologies we use

Java / Kotlin for test automation; services are developed in Go.

Selenide, Playwright, OkHttp, grpc-java, TestNG, JUnit 5, Maven, Gradle.

Allure TestOps as a test management system.

K6 for load testing.

Front End: React, TypeScript.

Spanner, Redis, ClickHouse, MySQL, PubSub.

Kubernetes (Google Cloud), Docker, Terraform and Gitlab CI.

Prometheus, Grafana, Opsgenie.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!