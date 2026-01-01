Junior Data Analyst (Product Marketing DaaS)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Pull, clean, and validate clickstream and DaaS datasets to answer external and internal-facing questions about consumer and digital behavior.

Create and maintain a library of data‑driven sales enablement assets (e.g., industry benchmarks, usage trends, ROI narratives) that can be reused in pitches, RFPs, and customer conversations.

data‑driven sales enablement assets Support joint reports and external studies with partners and industry-leading publications by owning data pulls, methodology, and result validation.

joint reports and external studies Produce fast, accurate data pulls in support of media opportunities, journalist requests, and reactive commentary.

fast, accurate data pulls in support of media Build analytical outputs for recurring content programs, including quarterly trend reports and topical studies on areas such as search, AI, and online behavior.

analytical outputs for recurring content programs, Identify notable patterns , shifts, and story angles in large datasets and explain their significance clearly to non-technical stakeholders.

explain their significance clearly Help create repeatable methodologies and QA standards so external data stories are consistent, defensible, and scalable.

repeatable methodologies and QA Support spokesperson and executive visibility efforts by supplying data-backed evidence for articles, commentary, and thought leadership.

data-backed evidence for articles, commentary, and thought leadership. Maintain high standards for accuracy, documentation, and responsible interpretation of proprietary data.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

1-3 years of experience in a data analyst, insights analyst, or marketing analytics role, ideally in a digital, SaaS, media, or fast-paced tech environment.

Strong SQL, Python, and spreadsheet skills, with the ability to extract, clean, and QA large datasets efficiently.

Comfort or interest in working with behavioral, clickstream, or large digital datasets.

Interest to move from raw analysis to storytelling, with judgment on what is interesting, credible, and relevant for external audiences.

Clear English written and verbal communication skills, especially the ability to explain analytical findings simply and accurately to non-technical stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to data integrity, methodology, and defensibility.

Collaborative working style and interest in partnering closely with Product Marketing, Content, Design, and Communications.

Not required, but a plus

Hands-on experience using GitHub for version control, including committing code, managing branches, and collaborating on data-related projects.

Degree in Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Data Analytics, Marketing, or a related field.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Looker, Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!