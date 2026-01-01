Product Marketing Manager, Enterprise

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As a Product Marketing Manager (PMM) on the Enterprise Product Marketing team, you will own the go-to-market strategy, positioning, and market narrative for Semrush Enterprise's AI Optimization (AIO) and SEO solutions.

This role sits at the intersection of product innovation, customer insights, and market strategy. You'll help enterprise organizations navigate one of the most significant shifts in digital discovery: the rise of AI-powered search. Working closely with Product Management, Sales, Customer Success, Demand Generation, and Executive Leadership, you'll translate complex product capabilities into compelling stories that drive adoption, influence market perception, and support revenue growth.

This is a highly visible role supporting one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of our business. Beyond traditional product marketing responsibilities, you'll help shape how Semrush defines and communicates the future of AI visibility, search, and brand discovery for enterprise organizations.

You will join the Enterprise Product Marketing team—a group of strategic market interpreters, positioning experts, and data-driven storytellers who love solving complex commercial challenges.

Product Positioning, Go-to-Market & Launch Readiness

Owning positioning, messaging, value propositions, and executing go-to-market strategies for Semrush Enterprise's Al Optimization (AIO) and SEO solutions.

Defining target audiences, customer segments, and buyer personas through market, customer, and competitive research.

Partnering with Product Management to bring customer and market insights into roadmap discussions, while leading launch readiness and cross-functional coordination across Product, Sales, Customer Success, Content, PR, and Demand Generation teams.

Market Intelligence & Customer Insights

Acting as the voice of the customer by synthesizing feedback, usage patterns, win/loss insights, and market trends to translate them into actionable recommendations for product and commercial teams.

Monitoring developments and conducting analysis across Al-powered search, SEO, digital discovery platforms, and competitive solutions to identify opportunities, risks, and emerging trends.

Narrative Development, Thought Leadership & Enablement

Defining and evolving the product and category narrative for Al visibility, Al search optimization, and enterprise SEO, collaborating with Content, Communications, and Executive stakeholders.

Identifying opportunities to leverage proprietary Semrush data, customer insights, and market trends to create original thought leadership, supporting analyst relations, customer advocacy, and external-facing initiatives.

Creating high-impact sales enablement materials (pitch decks, one-pagers, battlecards, presentations) to equip sales and customer-facing teams with messaging and proof points that improve commercial effectiveness.

Developing customer success stories, use cases, and business value frameworks, while supporting strategic customer conversations, executive briefings, and industry events.

Performance & Growth

Measuring, tracking, and reporting on key indicators (adoption, pipeline influence, market engagement, commercial impact) to continuously refine messaging and go-to-market approaches.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5+ years of experience in Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Segment Marketing, or related B2B SaaS roles.

Strong understanding of the rapidly evolving Al search ecosystem (LLM-powered search, Al assistants, brand visibility challenges) and familiarity with platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Al Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Proven experience building positioning, messaging, and go-to-market strategies for technology products, with a strong understanding of enterprise buying journeys and sales motions.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to translate complex technical concepts into clear business value.

Experience conducting market, customer, and competitive research, showing a demonstrated ability to combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution and data-driven decision-making.

Strong stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration skills to operate effectively in fast-moving environments.

Intellectual curiosity and a passion for understanding emerging technologies, market shifts, and the future of digital discovery

Nice to have

Experience in SEO, search marketing, content marketing, or digital marketing platforms, specifically working with Al-driven products, LLM technologies, or generative Al applications.

Experience creating original research, thought leadership programs, or data-driven industry reports.

Familiarity with enterprise software buying processes and Fortune 500 organizations.

#LI-Hybrid

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!