De-escalation Senior Product Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

You will be responsible for assisting users with product-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including email, tickets, live chat, recordings, screen-sharing sessions, and video calls. The role involves providing accurate and efficient support, offering navigational guidance around the product, troubleshooting complex issues, and collaborating with developers and internal stakeholders to find the best possible solutions. In addition to day-to-day support responsibilities, you will serve as a key escalation point for high-priority customer situations, owning customer escalations end-to-end, ensuring all stakeholders are aligned, customer concerns are addressed proactively, and resolution plans are executed efficiently.

Key responsibilities

Assist customers with product-related questions, troubleshoot complex technical issues, and deliver exceptional support even when customer needs extend beyond the traditional scope.

Own, monitor, and coordinate customer escalations from identification through resolution, leading investigations across multiple internal teams (Product, Engineering, Sales, etc.).

Gather and consolidate information from multiple sources (support tickets, Salesforce, Intercom, Slack, Jira, and account history) to build a complete understanding of the customer journey, business impact, and stakeholder involvement.

Participate in customer-facing escalation calls, proactively manage customer expectations, identify opportunities to de-escalate critical situations, and provide clear action plans.

Create escalation summaries, customer impact assessments, and executive updates when required.

Identify recurring issues and provide feedback to improve products, processes, and customer experience.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Strong verbal and written communication skills to clearly and professionally assist customers, stakeholders, and developers across live chat, tickets, email, recordings, and video calls.

Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday .

2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday Capable of managing multiple conversations, investigations, and escalations simultaneously, prioritizing workload in a fast-paced environment without requiring constant supervision.

Able to quickly assess situations, analyze customer issues in depth, and guide internal teams and customers through complex resolutions.

Comfortable navigating Semrush tools, troubleshooting technical issues, learning new products, and using CRM systems, ticket management platforms, and live chat software.

Prioritizes customer needs with empathy and patience, maintaining a professional attitude during challenging situations.

Familiarity with digital marketing concepts such as SEO, Technical SEO, Content Marketing, Advertising, Social Media, and related Semrush products.

Ability to collaborate effectively across multiple departments, align priorities, and drive accountability during complex situations.

Not required, but a plus

Experience in Customer Support, Technical Support, Escalation Management, Incident Management, Customer Success, or supporting enterprise/high-value customers.

Experience with Salesforce, Intercom, Jira, Slack, and Excel (including reporting and data analysis).

Experience participating in customer-facing meetings, escalation calls, and preparing executive summaries or customer action plans.

Understanding of digital marketing strategies and workflows.

Process improvement mindset with the ability to identify inefficiencies and suggest improvements.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!