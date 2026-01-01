Deal Desk Specialist (Deal Desk Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity



The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

The Deal Desk Specialist will provide essential support to the Deal Desk team, assisting in the efficient and accurate processing of sales deals. This entry-level role will focus on learning and applying foundational deal desk processes, ensuring compliance with company policies, and providing administrative support to facilitate smooth deal flow. The Specialist will work closely with the rest of the Deal Desk team and other internal teams to gain experience in deal management and contribute to the overall success of the sales organization.

Responsibilities:

Deal Support and Processing: Assist in the processing of sales requests and ensuring accurate data documentation. Review basic sales quotes and proposals for completeness and accuracy. Assist in the preparation of standard contract documents. Track and update deal progress in relevant systems.

Quote and Contract Assistance: Support the generation of sales quotes using CPQ tools under supervision. Assist in the organization and distribution of contract documents. Respond to basic inquiries related to deal status and documentation.

Cross-Functional Support: Assist in communication and coordination between sales, finance, and legal teams. Provide administrative support to the Deal Desk team. Assist in gathering necessary information for deal approvals.

Process Compliance and Documentation: Ensure adherence to company policies and procedures related to deal processing. Maintain accurate and organized deal files and records. Assist in the documentation of deal desk processes.

System and Tool Support: Assist in the use of CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce, Ironclad) and CPQ tools. Maintain accurate data within these systems.



About you

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, or a related field is preferred.

0-2 years of experience in a deal desk, sales operations or similar role within a SaaS or technology company.

Basic understanding of sales processes and administrative tasks.

Familiarity with CRM and ERP systems (e.g., Salesforce, Ironclad) and CPQ tools is a plus.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Basic knowledge of the SaaS industry and subscription-based business models is a plus.

English proficient

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $70,000 to $100,000. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!