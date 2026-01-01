Senior Data Scientist (Sota Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Build and improve LLM- and NLP-based systems used in AI Search optimization products

Design evaluation frameworks and benchmarks for LLM outputs, prompts, and model behavior

Work on brand extraction, domain mapping, entity extraction, and related algorithmic tasks

Optimize LLM pipelines for quality, cost, throughput, and reliability

Write clean, production-quality Python code

Collaborate with Product, Engineering, and other Data Scientists to turn product problems into working technical solutions

Examples of our projects:

Brand Extraction and Domain Mapping – extracting brand names, mapping corresponding domains, and other relevant entities from LLM-generated responses

LLM quality evaluation and optimization – building benchmarks to evaluate prompt and model quality, while improving throughput, latency, and cost

Algorithm development – designing and improving algorithms for product aliases, brand hierarchies, and other domain-specific problems

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Hard Skills:

5+ years of experience as a Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, or in a similar role

Strong knowledge of machine learning, statistics, and classical NLP techniques

Strong Python and SQL skills

Practical experience working with LLMs or LLM-based systems

Understanding of how to evaluate model quality using datasets, benchmarks, or experiments

Ability to write clean, maintainable, and reliable code

Ownership mindset and ability to work with ambiguous product problems

Soft Skills:

You care about delivering working solutions, not just experiments

You balance execution speed with code quality, reliability, and maintainability

You communicate clearly and collaborate well across Data Science, Product, and Engineering

Not required, but a plus

Experience with RAG, AI agents, or agent-based systems

Experience deploying ML or LLM-based solutions in production

Experience with GCP, Vertex AI, or GitLab CI

Experience with asynchronous Python, high-throughput API calls, or large-scale data processing

Experience with monitoring, experiment tracking, or reproducible research practices

About the team

We are a Data Science team focused on LLM- and NLP-powered products for AI Search optimization. We work on AIO, AI Summarization, Brand Extraction and Domain Mapping, building AI-driven solutions for SEO analysis, entity extraction, and domain understanding.



Our stack:

Python

Google Cloud Platform

ClickHouse, PostgreSQL

ClearML, Docker, LangFuse, DVC

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Perplexity

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!