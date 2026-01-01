Technical Services Consultant, US (Services Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

About Semrush Technical Services

Semrush Technical Services is a team of technical experts and consultants who partner with enterprise customers to accelerate API adoption and drive measurable value from the Semrush platform. We work alongside sophisticated engineering and product organizations to design integration approaches, unlock API capabilities, and build the technical foundations that enable long-term customer growth.This team sits within Semrush's CSS organization and works in direct partnership with Customer Success, Sales, and Product. Our job is to make sure enterprise customers don't just purchase Semrush's APIs, they use them, scale them, and grow with them.

Role Overview

The Technical Services Consultant is Semrush's technical expert in the post-sale motion for API customers. This is a consultative, high-impact role accountable for two outcomes: getting customers to production fast, and ensuring they actively consume what they've purchased.

You sit at the intersection of engineering and business, embedded with customer development teams while engaging at the strategic level with product and technology leaders. You work in direct partnership with the Customer Success Manager and Account Executive on named enterprise accounts. The CSM owns the relationship and success planning; you own the technical strategy and API consumption.

This is a paid Services role. You are not a support function. You are a proactive technical partner who drives outcomes.

Drive fast, high-quality implementation: Own the technical workstream for API customers from contract close through go-live. Lead architecture reviews, guide the customer's engineering team through integration design, and ensure setup is done right the first time, aligned to their goals and Semrush best practices.

Own API consumption post-onboarding: Monitor API usage against purchased volume, identify consumption gaps before they become churn signals, and build a concrete plan to close them. Push customers to get full value from what they've purchased by surfacing underutilized capabilities and new use cases.

Be the technical thought partner: Engage at the strategic level with customer CTOs, engineering leads, and product teams; not just answering questions, but proactively shaping how they build. Run technical workshops, architecture walkthroughs, and developer enablement sessions throughout the engagement.

Remove blockers and govern delivery: Identify technical, organizational, and resource blockers early and resolve them proactively. Define clear implementation milestones, hold customers accountable to timelines, and escalate with context and a recommended path forward when needed.

Partner with the CSM on account strategy: Work hand-in-hand with the Customer Success Manager to align technical expansion plays with broader success planning, renewal motions, and executive stakeholder engagement. You own the technical layer; the CSM owns the relationship.

Scale the practice: Build repeatable assets, implementation playbooks, reference architectures, onboarding templates, that make the next engagement faster and better. Surface integration blockers and adoption friction back to Product and Engineering as the voice of the technical customer.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5–8+ years in a technical, customer-facing role; Solutions Engineering, Technical Account Management, Implementation Engineering, or equivalent

Demonstrable experience working directly with engineering and development teams as a trusted technical advisor, not just a support contact

Strong working knowledge of REST APIs, authentication patterns (OAuth, API keys, JWT), webhooks, and integration architecture; you can review an integration design and immediately identify what's wrong

Comfortable reading and discussing code (JavaScript, Python, or similar) and engaging at technical depth with developers without needing to write production code yourself

Track record of owning measurable outcomes: time-to-live, API adoption rates, consumption metrics, NRR contributions

Equally strong in a technical architecture review and an executive business review; you shift the conversation without losing the thread

Commercially aware: you understand how your work connects to retention, expansion, and Services revenue

Operates with urgency and ownership; you identify the problem and move without waiting to be asked

Not Required, But a Plus

Experience at an API-first or platform company

Familiarity with enterprise integration patterns, middleware, or iPaaS platforms

Background in a paid Professional or Technical Services function

Experience building implementation playbooks or technical enablement programs from scratch

Exposure to digital marketing, MarTech, or SEO/SEM platforms

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $112,000 to $159,390. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!