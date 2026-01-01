Enterprise Product Support Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
- You will be responsible for assisting Enterprise customers with product-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including email, support tickets, live chat, recordings, screen-sharing sessions, troubleshooting calls, and video meetings.
- The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, guiding customers through product functionality, troubleshooting complex issues, and collaborating with Developers, Product Managers, Customer Success Managers, Technical Support, and other internal stakeholders to deliver the best possible solutions.
- You will also participate in customer-facing troubleshooting and escalation calls, helping investigate reported issues, gather technical details, validate product behavior, communicate findings, and drive timely resolutions for Enterprise customers.
- You will contribute to continuous product and support improvements by documenting investigations, sharing customer feedback and recurring trends, and working cross-functionally to enhance the overall customer experience and internal support processes.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday.
- Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills to clearly and professionally assist Enterprise customers, Customer Success Managers, Product Managers, and application developers across live chat, tickets, email, screen recordings, and video calls.
- Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple customer conversations, investigations, and projects simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency.
- Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, ticket management platforms, live chat software, and customer troubleshooting workflows to provide seamless support.
- Industry Knowledge: Familiarity with digital marketing concepts, such as SEO, Technical SEO, Content, Advertising, Social Media, Competitive Intelligence, and Analytics.
- Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess complex issues, identify solutions, and confidently guide Enterprise customers and internal stakeholders through the troubleshooting and resolution process.
- Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance while managing a portfolio of Enterprise customer requests and escalations.
- Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when troubleshooting complex customer issues across our tools and apps. Capable of analyzing each case in depth, considering technical, business, and customer-impact factors.
- Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating Semrush tools and apps, troubleshooting advanced product issues, participating in customer calls, and adapting to evolving processes and product updates.
- Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive and solution-oriented attitude in all interactions, especially when supporting Enterprise customers with complex use cases.
- Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment while balancing customer-facing activities, troubleshooting sessions, and internal collaboration.
Not required, but a plus
- Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently
- Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and product-related inquiries
- Intercom Experience: Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time
- Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication
- Basic Digital Marketing-related Knowledge: Understanding of general digital marketing concepts to assist users who develop their marketing strategies thanks to Semrush products.
- Experience in Customer Support or Technical Support: Prior experience in a similar role handling technical-related inquiries
- Process Improvement Mindset: Ability to identify inefficiencies and suggest improvements to enhance workflow and customer experience
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!