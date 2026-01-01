Enterprise Product Support Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

You will be responsible for assisting Enterprise customers with product-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including email, support tickets, live chat, recordings, screen-sharing sessions, troubleshooting calls, and video meetings.

The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support , guiding customers through product functionality, troubleshooting complex issues, and collaborating with Developers, Product Managers, Customer Success Managers, Technical Support, and other internal stakeholders to deliver the best possible solutions.

You will also participate in customer-facing troubleshooting and escalation calls , helping investigate reported issues, gather technical details, validate product behavior, communicate findings, and drive timely resolutions for Enterprise customers.

You will contribute to continuous product and support improvements by documenting investigations, sharing customer feedback and recurring trends, and working cross-functionally to enhance the overall customer experience and internal support processes.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday.

Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills to clearly and professionally assist Enterprise customers, Customer Success Managers, Product Managers, and application developers across live chat, tickets, email, screen recordings, and video calls.

Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple customer conversations, investigations, and projects simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency.

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, ticket management platforms, live chat software, and customer troubleshooting workflows to provide seamless support.

Industry Knowledge: Familiarity with digital marketing concepts, such as SEO, Technical SEO, Content, Advertising, Social Media, Competitive Intelligence, and Analytics.

Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess complex issues, identify solutions, and confidently guide Enterprise customers and internal stakeholders through the troubleshooting and resolution process.

Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance while managing a portfolio of Enterprise customer requests and escalations.

Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when troubleshooting complex customer issues across our tools and apps. Capable of analyzing each case in depth, considering technical, business, and customer-impact factors.

Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating Semrush tools and apps, troubleshooting advanced product issues, participating in customer calls, and adapting to evolving processes and product updates.

Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive and solution-oriented attitude in all interactions, especially when supporting Enterprise customers with complex use cases.

Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment while balancing customer-facing activities, troubleshooting sessions, and internal collaboration.

Not required, but a plus

Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently

Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and product-related inquiries

Intercom Experience: Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time

Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication

Basic Digital Marketing-related Knowledge: Understanding of general digital marketing concepts to assist users who develop their marketing strategies thanks to Semrush products.

Experience in Customer Support or Technical Support: Prior experience in a similar role handling technical-related inquiries

Process Improvement Mindset: Ability to identify inefficiencies and suggest improvements to enhance workflow and customer experience

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!