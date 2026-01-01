Customer Support Product Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Support users across multiple channels by handling inquiries via email, ticketing systems, chat — adjusting tone and depth to suit everyone from beginners to highly technical users.

Manage and prioritize a dynamic queue of requests, ensuring fast response times, clear communication, and consistent follow-through on every interaction.

Guide users through the product with hands-on, step-by-step assistance, empowering them to understand features, workflows, and best practices so they can succeed independently.

Troubleshoot complex functional and technical issues, reproducing problems, pinpointing root causes, and documenting findings to support swift and accurate resolutions.

Collaborate cross-functionally on escalated issues by working closely with developers, product managers, and other internal teams to deliver effective, scalable fixes.

Create exceptional customer experiences through empathetic, solutions-oriented communication aimed at boosting satisfaction scores, reducing effort, and turning support moments into product-value moments.

Identify patterns and friction points in customer inquiries, sharing actionable insights, feature requests, and recurring issues with product and UX teams to improve the overall user experience.

Work toward key KPIs and SLAs, contributing to improvements in response times, resolution quality, and internal processes through calibration sessions and ongoing refinement.

Contribute to a strong cross-functional culture by partnering with support, technical, product, and success teams while continuously developing your product knowledge and soft skills to stay ahead of evolving customer needs.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication in English to clearly and professionally assist customers and application developers across live chat, tickets, email, screen recording and video calls

Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency

Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers and development teams through resolutions with confidence

Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when troubleshooting different issues across our tools and apps. Capable of analyzing each issue in depth, considering all relevant factors

Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating Semrush tools and apps, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates

Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce, Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time

Industry knowledge: Familiarity with digital marketing-related concepts, such as SEO, Tech SEO, AI, LLMs, prompts, Content, Advertising, Social Media, API connections and requests, etc.

Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment

There are two shifts available for this role that you can choose from:

Shift 1: 2:00 to 10:00 PM CET, Sunday to Thursday

Shift 2: 2:00 to 10:00 PM CET, Tuesday to Saturday

Not required, but a plus

Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently

Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication

Basic Digital Marketing-related Knowledge: Understanding of general digital marketing concepts to assist users who develop their marketing strategies thanks to Semrush products.

Experience in Customer Support or Technical Support: Prior experience in a similar role handling technical-related inquiries

AI Tools & Prompting: Comfortable using large language models (LLMs), understanding and crafting effective prompts to troubleshoot customer issues, draft responses, and streamline day-to-day workflows.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!