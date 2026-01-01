Customer Support Product Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
- Support users across multiple channels by handling inquiries via email, ticketing systems, chat — adjusting tone and depth to suit everyone from beginners to highly technical users.
- Manage and prioritize a dynamic queue of requests, ensuring fast response times, clear communication, and consistent follow-through on every interaction.
- Guide users through the product with hands-on, step-by-step assistance, empowering them to understand features, workflows, and best practices so they can succeed independently.
- Troubleshoot complex functional and technical issues, reproducing problems, pinpointing root causes, and documenting findings to support swift and accurate resolutions.
- Collaborate cross-functionally on escalated issues by working closely with developers, product managers, and other internal teams to deliver effective, scalable fixes.
- Create exceptional customer experiences through empathetic, solutions-oriented communication aimed at boosting satisfaction scores, reducing effort, and turning support moments into product-value moments.
- Identify patterns and friction points in customer inquiries, sharing actionable insights, feature requests, and recurring issues with product and UX teams to improve the overall user experience.
- Work toward key KPIs and SLAs, contributing to improvements in response times, resolution quality, and internal processes through calibration sessions and ongoing refinement.
- Contribute to a strong cross-functional culture by partnering with support, technical, product, and success teams while continuously developing your product knowledge and soft skills to stay ahead of evolving customer needs.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication in English to clearly and professionally assist customers and application developers across live chat, tickets, email, screen recording and video calls
- Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency
- Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers and development teams through resolutions with confidence
- Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when troubleshooting different issues across our tools and apps. Capable of analyzing each issue in depth, considering all relevant factors
- Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating Semrush tools and apps, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates
- Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions
- Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce, Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time
- Industry knowledge: Familiarity with digital marketing-related concepts, such as SEO, Tech SEO, AI, LLMs, prompts, Content, Advertising, Social Media, API connections and requests, etc.
- Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment
There are two shifts available for this role that you can choose from:
Shift 1: 2:00 to 10:00 PM CET, Sunday to Thursday
Shift 2: 2:00 to 10:00 PM CET, Tuesday to Saturday
Not required, but a plus
- Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently
- Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication
- Basic Digital Marketing-related Knowledge: Understanding of general digital marketing concepts to assist users who develop their marketing strategies thanks to Semrush products.
- Experience in Customer Support or Technical Support: Prior experience in a similar role handling technical-related inquiries
- AI Tools & Prompting: Comfortable using large language models (LLMs), understanding and crafting effective prompts to troubleshoot customer issues, draft responses, and streamline day-to-day workflows.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!