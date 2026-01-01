Senior Project Manager, Web Design Team (Creative Agency Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager for our Creative Agency to act as the central operational engine for our web experience team. In this role, you will bridge the gap between web design strategy and technical execution—owning intake, driving sprint planning, and managing cross-functional dependencies. Your goal is to eliminate operational friction, balance team capacity, and ensure high-quality digital projects are delivered on time.

Intake & Sprint Planning : Own the web experience intake process and workload distribution. Turn weekly sprint planning outputs into actionable project timelines.

Cross-Functional Orchestration : Coordinate dependencies between Web/Email Design, Web Development, Localization, and external stakeholders from briefing to delivery. Partner closely with Art Directors, Designers, Developers, freelancers and external vendors to keep everyone aligned throughout.

Visibility & Risk Tracking: Maintain absolute transparency into active, upcoming, and blocked projects. Track risks, mitigate scope creep, and escalate resource conflicts with recommended solutions.

Stakeholder Management: Manage review cycles, approvals, and decision deadlines to eliminate production delays and endless review loops.

Process Optimization: Reduce reactive work by improving intake quality. Document workflows and support operational improvements (e.g., automation, AI tools, freelance outsourcing).

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Experience : 5+ years managing digital projects, web production, or creative operations (agency or in-house).

Agile/Sprint Savvy : Deep understanding of Agile methodologies, sprint rituals, and capacity planning.

Tool Proficiency: Mastery of PM tools (e.g., Monday.com ), working knowledge of AI and automation tools and familiarity with design tools (Figma).

Dependency Managemen t: Proven ability to track multi-layered technical and creative dependencies.

Prioritization & capacity management : Comfortable making trade-off decisions when demand exceeds capacity, and defending those decisions to stakeholders with competing priorities.

Communication: Exceptional communication and negotiation skills; able to translate technical constraints into creative realities.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!