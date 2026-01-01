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Localization Manager (LUX Team)

Other vacanciesPoland

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

  • Temrorary 1-year contract

  • Coordinate and manage localization projects from start to finish, ensuring timely delivery and high-quality results

  • Collaborate with vendors to ensure accurate and culturally appropriate translations

  • Conduct linguistic reviews and quality assurance checks to maintain consistency and accuracy across localized content

  • Develop and maintain glossaries, TMs, and style guides to ensure consistency in terminology and tone

  • Provide linguistic and cultural expertise to support product localization efforts.

  • Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product development, marketing, and other stakeholders on localization-related tasks

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role: 

  • 1-3 years of experience in software localization or translation agency

  • Fluency in English (C1+)

  • Fluency in a second language (B2+)

  • Experience using CAT tools and TMS for localization tasks

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors

  • Strong attention to detail and excellent proofreading skills

  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Not required, but a plus

  • Experience using Crowdin

  • Basic knowledge of HTML, SEO principles, and digital marketing

  • Experience conducting linguistic reviews and LQA checks

  • Fluency in one or more of the following languages: French, Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Dutch, German and/or Indonesian

About the perks

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!

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Natalia DmitrievaLinkedIn

Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Other vacancies

Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.

Localization Manager (LUX Team)

We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.

If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025