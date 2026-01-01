Localization Manager (LUX Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Temrorary 1-year contract
Coordinate and manage localization projects from start to finish, ensuring timely delivery and high-quality results
Collaborate with vendors to ensure accurate and culturally appropriate translations
Conduct linguistic reviews and quality assurance checks to maintain consistency and accuracy across localized content
Develop and maintain glossaries, TMs, and style guides to ensure consistency in terminology and tone
Provide linguistic and cultural expertise to support product localization efforts.
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product development, marketing, and other stakeholders on localization-related tasks
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
1-3 years of experience in software localization or translation agency
Fluency in English (C1+)
Fluency in a second language (B2+)
Experience using CAT tools and TMS for localization tasks
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors
Strong attention to detail and excellent proofreading skills
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Not required, but a plus
Experience using Crowdin
Basic knowledge of HTML, SEO principles, and digital marketing
Experience conducting linguistic reviews and LQA checks
Fluency in one or more of the following languages: French, Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Dutch, German and/or Indonesian
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.