Content Strategist, Demand Generation (Content & Media Activation Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're looking for a creative, results-driven Demand Gen Paid Content Specialist to scale and optimize high-performing content across our paid channels and email. In this role, you’ll translate product marketing messaging into impactful ads, landing pages, and email copy that capture attention and drive enterprise pipeline. You’ll balance performance data with creative ideation, continuously finding the sweet spot between scaling what already works and experimenting with fresh, engaging content concepts.

You will join the Content Team within Digital Marketing, a team of creatives who use data to fuel rather than stifle creativity. In this position, you will report to the Content and Media Activation Team Lead and collaborate closely with the Demand Generation, Enterprise Product Marketing, and Creative Agency teams to ensure unified and cohesive content across paid media activation channels.

Create high-converting demand gen content for paid channels, including paid display, paid social, paid video, paid search, and email marketing

Translate enterprise product marketing messaging into impactful, audience-focused ads, landing pages, and emails that drive demand

Write copy, ideate creative concepts, and brief creative tasks to Creative Agency, providing feedback on completed designs as needed

Continuously monitor performance data and adjust content assets based on pipeline results

Drive creative ideation by balancing proven content frameworks with always-on experimentation of new formats and ideas

Partner closely with the Demand Gen and Enterprise Product Marketing teams to support major initiatives and ensure all paid initiatives contribute to one connected narrative

Maintain asset quality and brand consistency while supporting fast-paced production across multiple digital formats

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3–5 years of experience in content creation, digital marketing, copywriting, or performance-driven content marketing roles, with at least 1-2 years targeting an enterprise audience for demand generation

Demonstrable expertise creating at least two of the following content types: display banners, video ads, paid social assets, landing pages, and email. The more formats you can showcase with a portfolio, the better.

Exceptional copywriting skills with the ability to translate complex product marketing messaging into kinetic, high-converting ad copy

Strong cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management skills

Ability to prioritize strategic tasks with hands-on content production and optimization responsibilities

Analytical approach to creative strategy, incorporating past performance into future planning

Comfort pivoting quickly when products, campaigns, and go-to-market priorities evolve

#LI-Hybrid

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!