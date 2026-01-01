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Senior BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

AnalyticsRemote: Spain

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing analytical dashboards using our internal BI tools, leveraging data from BigQuery and REST APIs. You will work closely with stakeholders to define business requirements and ensure the scalability, performance, and usability of customer-facing dashboards. In this role, you will collaborate with Product Managers to shape analytics reporting requirements and partner cross-functionally with developers, designers, and business stakeholders to deliver high-quality analytical solutions.

  • Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements

  • Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards

  • Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary

  • Review and optimize performance of SQL statements

  • Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality.

  • Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions.

  • Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions.

  • Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency.

  • Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance.

  • Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance.

  • Act as a subject matter expert for customer-facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role: 

  • 5+ years of experience in data analytics and developing analytical dashboards

  • Strong SQL expertise, including query performance optimization (ideally with BigQuery)

  • Hands-on experience designing and building dashboards/reports following UX/UI best practices

  • Experience in building and maintaining data pipelines

  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and derive actionable insights

Not Required but a plus

  • Experience working with APIs, webhooks, and 3rd-party integrations (e.g., Supermetrics, Funnel, Zapier)

  • Experience using Python for data extraction, transformation, and integration

  • Experience with digital marketing and SEO data

About the perks

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!

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Stanislav Matrosov

Stanislav MatrosovLinkedIn

Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Analytics

The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.

Senior BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.

The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.

The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?

Apply for this job

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025