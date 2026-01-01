Senior Golang Developer/ClickHouse Data Engineer (Red Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Process raw and semi-raw data from multiple internal data teams

Transform large-scale datasets into comprehensive data about domains and brands on the internet

Build analytics based on processed data to provide insights for marketers and SEO analysts worldwide

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Hard Skills:

5+ years of software engineering fundamentals

Production experience with ClickHouse

Strong Go development skills

Strong SQL skills

Comfortable with CI/CD pipelines and deployment/infrastructure management



Nor required, but a plus:

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

Data engineering experience - building scalable, cost-effective pipelines - is highly valued

Soft Skills:

Strong sense of ownership: you take responsibility for solving problems end-to-end and are accountable for the results

Ability to make independent decisions while knowing when to seek feedback or support

Proactive mindset focused on continuous improvement: you strive to leave the codebase better than you found it, balancing technical excellence with pragmatic delivery

About the team

The Red Team is working on one of Semrush’s core products, which has firmly established itself in the market and is a leader in its field.

The team processes raw and semi-raw data from multiple internal data teams, transforms it into a massive amount of data about domains and brands on the internet, and builds analytics based on that data. Working with petabytes of data across hundreds of servers, the team builds products that attract marketers and SEO analysts from all over the world.

The main value for users lies in gaining insights about competitors by analyzing their marketing strategies across organic, paid, and LLM channels.

Now the team includes Tech Lead Manager and 2 Backend Developers.



Our stack:

Data Storage: ClickHouse, Postgres, Kafka, Cassandra, Consul, Zookeeper

Programming language: Go

Tools: GCP, Gitlab CI, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!