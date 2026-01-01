Commercial Solutions Engineer Manager - APAC

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

People Leadership

Recruit, develop, and lead a geographically distributed team of high-performing Commercial Solutions Engineers across APAC and MENA.

Foster a culture of collaboration, trust, and continuous learning across diverse markets and time zones.

Coach and mentor SEs to elevate technical depth, industry expertise, and consultative selling skills.

Create development frameworks that build future leaders and promote internal mobility.



Operational Excellence

Design scalable regional SE frameworks to ensure consistency, excellence, and agility across APAC and MENA.

Integrate AI, data-driven insights, and automation tools to enhance commercial deal support, forecasting, and solution quality.

Partner with Revenue Operations to align coverage models, resource allocation, and pipeline analytics for the commercial segment.

Drive regional alignment while respecting market nuance; balancing central efficiency with local agility.



Strategic Partnerships & GTM Execution

Collaborate with Commercial Sales Leadership to develop and execute account strategies for high-growth, multi-region customers.

Partner closely with Product, Marketing, and Customer Success to deliver feedback loops that shape product innovation and roadmap alignment for the commercial market.

Lead technical strategy for commercial segments verticals (e.g., retail, finance, SaaS, and E-commerce).

Ensure Semrush’s commercial value proposition resonates through technical storytelling, business outcome framing, and stakeholder engagement.



Customer Impact

Guide your team in supporting high-value commercial deals through tailored demos, architecture reviews, and proof-of-concept initiatives.

Serve as a regional technical sponsor for strategic commercial accounts, ensuring customer success from pre-sales through expansion.

Champion adoption of AI-powered insights, automation, and data orchestration to deliver scalable and measurable impact for commercial clients.

Promote regional consistency in how the SE team demonstrates ROI, TCO, and strategic value.

About you

Who We Are Looking For

3+ years of Solutions Engineering leadership experience in multi-region or international Commercial sales environments.

5+ years of SE experience, ideally supporting complex SaaS or martech platforms at a commercial scale.

Proven success managing distributed teams across APAC and MENA, with sensitivity to regional business dynamics and customer maturity.

Deep understanding of commercial sales cycles, procurement processes, and cross-functional stakeholder management.

Experience in vertical markets (e.g., retail, finance, SaaS, and E-commerce).

Strong command of AI and data-driven selling techniques, with demonstrated experience integrating tools that drive SE productivity and commercial customer engagement.

Exceptional collaboration across Sales, Product, and Marketing to align GTM execution across APAC and MENA. Expertise in SEO, digital marketing, or martech strongly preferred.



Professional Traits

Strategic and Regional Mindset: Balances long-term vision with tactical execution across diverse APAC and MENA markets.

Operational Rigor: Designs scalable, measurable systems that enable commercial growth and consistency.

Empathetic Leadership: Builds high-trust, inclusive teams that thrive in virtual and multicultural environments.

Technical and Commercial Acumen: Bridges deep product knowledge with customer business objectives.

AI-Forward and Innovative: Champions new tools and technologies to accelerate outcomes. Influential

Communicator: Inspires teams and customers through clarity, confidence, and authenticity.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!