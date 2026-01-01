Channel Manager, Paid Social (Paid Traffic Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As a Channel Manager, you will be the driving force behind Paid Social efforts, owning and optimizing its performance to drive user acquisition, engagement, and revenue support. You will move beyond simple execution to become a data-led specialist who identifies key business segments and aligns channel performance with our broader business goals. By establishing clear campaign targets and refining messaging based on platform capabilities, you will ensure our digital marketing engine is tuned for maximum impact.

You will join the Digital Marketing team, responsible for managing Paid Social, ensuring every initiative contributes to the larger marketing strategy. You will also lead initiatives across other Paid Search and/or Paid Media channels. In this role, you will report directly to the Head of Paid Search & Paid Social.

Manage and scale Paid Social campaigns across Meta and LinkedIn, driving revenue growth while achieving ROAS, payback, and other key performance targets

Own Paid Social strategy across prospecting and retargeting campaigns, optimizing audiences, creative, messaging, and bidding to maximize performance

Manage large campaign budgets, pacing, and execution to ensure efficient spend and delivery against business goals

Automate Paid Social workflows at scale by leveraging AI automation tools

Own the end-to-end creative testing pipeline by using performance data to design hypotheses, rapidly iterate on high-performing concepts, and translate insights into actionable feedback that guides the content team's creative production strategy.

Develop audience strategies by leveraging first-party data, platform capabilities, and audience insights to improve targeting and campaign results

Lead initiatives across additional Paid Traffic channels, such as Paid Search, Paid Video, and/or Display

Design and execute experiments and incrementality studies to validate performance and identify new growth opportunities

Collaborate closely with Content, Analytics, Brand and other cross-functional teams to maintain a continuous feedback loop and improve campaign performance

Stay up to date on platform updates, industry trends, and user behavior to continuously evolve Paid Social strategies

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years of hands-on Paid Social experience, with at least 2 years of experience across additional paid channels such as Paid Search, Paid Video, or Programmatic Display

Deep platform fluency across Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, and other Paid Social platforms

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive business results

Experience building AI automation workflows for Paid Social or other Digital Marketing channels

Experience with pixel management and conversion tracking to ensure data integrity

Data-driven mindset with strong quantitative skills, experienced in analyzing performance metrics such as CAC, LTV, engagement, and ROAS

Strong understanding of digital measurement, attribution, and incrementality

Strong analytical skills, with experience using Tableau, Looker, GA4, or similar analytics platforms

Experience using A/B testing and experimentation to continuously improve ad creative, audience targeting, bidding strategies, and messaging across platforms

Experience working with strong brand guidelines and an eye for high-quality creative execution

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, with experience presenting insights and recommendations to stakeholders

Enthusiasm for constant change and a strong willingness to learn and adapt in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing

Not required, but a plus

Experience working with SQL & BI tools to gather insights

Experience in SaaS/PLG is a plus

Knowledge of Semrush products and tools

#LI-Hybrid

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!