Senior Content Strategist, Enterprise (Product Marketing)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We’re looking for a strategic and hands-on Content Strategist to own and scale the Enterprise content narrative at Semrush. This role sits at the intersection of Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Brand, and Enterprise GTM, helping transform complex product and market developments into clear, compelling thought leadership and campaign content that drives awareness, engagement, and pipeline.

You will own the Enterprise narrative and editorial strategy, connecting our Enterprise messaging to the broader Semrush company story while enabling Demand Gen campaigns with high-impact content across formats and channels. This is not a traditional blog-focused content role — you’ll shape strategic narratives, build scalable content systems, produce long-form and campaign assets yourself, and drive repurposing and distribution across the funnel.

You’ll join the Enterprise Product Marketing team and report directly to the Enterprise PMM Director. You’ll work closely with Demand Generation, Brand, Digital Marketing, PMM Growth Marketing, Content, and external partners to create a unified content motion that supports Enterprise growth.

Own the Enterprise content narrative and editorial strategy, ensuring alignment with the broader Semrush positioning and brand direction

Build and maintain the Enterprise narrative and theme deck, translating product strategy, industry trends, and GTM priorities into clear messaging frameworks and thought leadership themes

Own the Enterprise content roadmap, editorial calendar, and production cadence across Enterprise PMM, Brand, Owned Media and PLG initiatives

Produce strategic editorial content including whitepapers, studies, reports, one-pagers, blog posts, webinar decks, event content, sales enablement assets, and ABM personalization content

Translate Demand Generation campaign requirements into compelling, audience-focused content deliverables that support Enterprise pipeline goals

Drive the repurposing and expansion of existing content into new formats and channels including digital ads, social assets, sales messaging, webinars, videos, and email content

Partner closely with Product Marketing, Demand Gen, Brand, and Digital Marketing teams to ensure all campaigns and content streams contribute to one connected Enterprise story

Build scalable AI-supported content workflows to increase production velocity, experimentation, and asset variety while maintaining high editorial quality

Collaborate with internal subject matter experts, product teams, and leadership stakeholders to develop credible, differentiated thought leadership

Build and publish editorial and blog content in the CMS

Contribute to webinar, podcast, and event content development in collaboration with internal and external production teams

Continuously identify opportunities to improve content operations, narrative consistency, and content effectiveness across the Enterprise marketing motion

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

6+ years of experience in B2B SaaS content strategy, thought leadership, editorial, product marketing content, or content marketing roles

Strong understanding of the SEO, search, AI visibility, digital marketing, or martech landscape, with the ability to translate industry developments into compelling Enterprise thought leadership

Strong experience creating strategic content for Enterprise audiences and supporting complex GTM motions

Exceptional storytelling and editorial skills with the ability to turn complex technical or market topics into compelling narratives and actionable content

Experience owning content strategy and production across multiple formats including long-form editorial, research-driven content, sales enablement assets, webinars, and campaign content

Proven ability to work cross-functionally across Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Brand, Content, and Digital Marketing teams

Strong understanding of modern content operations, editorial planning, and content repurposing workflows

Experience working in fast-paced SaaS or technology companies with evolving products, messaging, and GTM priorities

High level of autonomy, ownership, and strategic thinking combined with a strong execution mindset

Hands-on experience using AI tools to accelerate research, ideation, production, and content scaling workflows

Comfortable balancing strategic narrative development with hands-on writing and production responsibilities

Experience working with CMS platforms and content publishing workflows

Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills

Fluent English written and verbal communication skills

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!