Senior Content Strategist, Enterprise (Product Marketing)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We’re looking for a strategic and hands-on Content Strategist to own and scale the Enterprise content narrative at Semrush. This role sits at the intersection of Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Brand, and Enterprise GTM, helping transform complex product and market developments into clear, compelling thought leadership and campaign content that drives awareness, engagement, and pipeline.
You will own the Enterprise narrative and editorial strategy, connecting our Enterprise messaging to the broader Semrush company story while enabling Demand Gen campaigns with high-impact content across formats and channels. This is not a traditional blog-focused content role — you’ll shape strategic narratives, build scalable content systems, produce long-form and campaign assets yourself, and drive repurposing and distribution across the funnel.
You’ll join the Enterprise Product Marketing team and report directly to the Enterprise PMM Director. You’ll work closely with Demand Generation, Brand, Digital Marketing, PMM Growth Marketing, Content, and external partners to create a unified content motion that supports Enterprise growth.
- Own the Enterprise content narrative and editorial strategy, ensuring alignment with the broader Semrush positioning and brand direction
- Build and maintain the Enterprise narrative and theme deck, translating product strategy, industry trends, and GTM priorities into clear messaging frameworks and thought leadership themes
- Own the Enterprise content roadmap, editorial calendar, and production cadence across Enterprise PMM, Brand, Owned Media and PLG initiatives
- Produce strategic editorial content including whitepapers, studies, reports, one-pagers, blog posts, webinar decks, event content, sales enablement assets, and ABM personalization content
- Translate Demand Generation campaign requirements into compelling, audience-focused content deliverables that support Enterprise pipeline goals
- Drive the repurposing and expansion of existing content into new formats and channels including digital ads, social assets, sales messaging, webinars, videos, and email content
- Partner closely with Product Marketing, Demand Gen, Brand, and Digital Marketing teams to ensure all campaigns and content streams contribute to one connected Enterprise story
- Build scalable AI-supported content workflows to increase production velocity, experimentation, and asset variety while maintaining high editorial quality
- Collaborate with internal subject matter experts, product teams, and leadership stakeholders to develop credible, differentiated thought leadership
- Build and publish editorial and blog content in the CMS
- Contribute to webinar, podcast, and event content development in collaboration with internal and external production teams
- Continuously identify opportunities to improve content operations, narrative consistency, and content effectiveness across the Enterprise marketing motion
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- 6+ years of experience in B2B SaaS content strategy, thought leadership, editorial, product marketing content, or content marketing roles
- Strong understanding of the SEO, search, AI visibility, digital marketing, or martech landscape, with the ability to translate industry developments into compelling Enterprise thought leadership
- Strong experience creating strategic content for Enterprise audiences and supporting complex GTM motions
- Exceptional storytelling and editorial skills with the ability to turn complex technical or market topics into compelling narratives and actionable content
- Experience owning content strategy and production across multiple formats including long-form editorial, research-driven content, sales enablement assets, webinars, and campaign content
- Proven ability to work cross-functionally across Product Marketing, Demand Generation, Brand, Content, and Digital Marketing teams
- Strong understanding of modern content operations, editorial planning, and content repurposing workflows
- Experience working in fast-paced SaaS or technology companies with evolving products, messaging, and GTM priorities
- High level of autonomy, ownership, and strategic thinking combined with a strong execution mindset
- Hands-on experience using AI tools to accelerate research, ideation, production, and content scaling workflows
- Comfortable balancing strategic narrative development with hands-on writing and production responsibilities
- Experience working with CMS platforms and content publishing workflows
- Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills
- Fluent English written and verbal communication skills
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!