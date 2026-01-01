Social Creative & Growth Manager ( Social & Community Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

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We’re looking for a Social Creative & Growth Manager to join the Social Media team at Semrush.

In this role, you’ll bring more social-first creative thinking, trend-driven ideas, and engagement-driving formats to our brand social channels. We’re looking for someone who lives and breathes social media, has strong taste in platform-native content, and knows how to turn trends, hooks, creator formats, cultural moments, and business messages into content people actually want to engage with.

This role sits within the Social Media team under the Social Media Team Lead. You’ll partner closely with them on creative direction, ideation, and key social-first projects, while also working alongside the Social Content Manager, Social Campaign Manager, designers, video editors, freelancers, agencies, and stakeholders across Brand, PR, and Product Marketing.

You’ll own social-first creative initiatives that help support and reinforce Semrush brand messaging across our social channels — from trend-driven posts and reactive content to larger creative activations and social-first campaigns and executing them end-to-end.

You’ll be responsible for spotting relevant social, industry, platform, creator, and cultural trends, identifying which ones Semrush can credibly join, and turning them into creative concepts that drive engagement and strengthen our brand positioning.

You’ll own TikTok strategy and agency management: briefing the agency, reviewing concepts, giving feedback, and making sure the content feels entertaining, platform-native, and brand-relevant.

You’ll lead creative experimentation across our channels, testing new formats, hooks, visual approaches, short-form video ideas, memes, reactive posts, and recurring creative series.

You’ll coordinate production for social-first content, working with designers, video editors, agencies, freelancers, and internal stakeholders to manage assets, timelines, feedback, approvals, and final delivery.

You’ll partner with the Social Content Manager & Social campaign manager to turn brand always-on ideas and campaigns into creative social-first formats.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

You’re our ideal candidate if you:

Have 5+ years of experience in social media, content creation, creative production, or social-first brand content

Have experience managing TikTok content or TikTok agencies with strong results you can showcase

Have strong taste in social content and understand what makes people stop scrolling

Know how to spot trends early and decide which ones a brand should actually join

Understand TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, short-form video, memes, creator formats, hooks, and platform-native storytelling

Can turn business messages and brand narratives into simple, sharp, engaging social ideas

Are bursting with creative references and constantly thinking, “This could be a great format for us”

Have experience working with agencies, freelancers, designers, video editors, or content creators

Can write clear briefs and give useful creative feedback

Are comfortable moving fast when a trend or reactive opportunity appears

Know how to balance creativity with brand relevance and business goals

Are curious about performance and want to understand why some ideas work and others don’t

Take ownership of your work and can manage multiple ideas, assets, timelines, and feedback loops without dropping the ball

Have a portfolio, TikTok account, creator references, or social campaigns you’re proud of

It’s a bonus if you:

Have worked with B2B, SaaS, tech brands

Have used Semrush or are familiar with our tools

Have a good understanding of digital marketing, SEO, content marketing, or AI search

Success in this role looks like:

We launch 1+ social-first campaign a quarter

Our TikTok content performance is growing, some videos have 500k+ views

Semrush social channels have a stronger and more consistent flow of creative, social-first ideas

The team reacts faster and better to trends, cultural moments, launches, events, and brand opportunities

Always-on content and stakeholder campaigns become more visual, engaging, and social-native

Creative experiments generate clear learnings that help us improve future content

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!