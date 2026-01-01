Social Creative & Growth Manager ( Social & Community Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We’re looking for a Social Creative & Growth Manager to join the Social Media team at Semrush.
In this role, you’ll bring more social-first creative thinking, trend-driven ideas, and engagement-driving formats to our brand social channels. We’re looking for someone who lives and breathes social media, has strong taste in platform-native content, and knows how to turn trends, hooks, creator formats, cultural moments, and business messages into content people actually want to engage with.
This role sits within the Social Media team under the Social Media Team Lead. You’ll partner closely with them on creative direction, ideation, and key social-first projects, while also working alongside the Social Content Manager, Social Campaign Manager, designers, video editors, freelancers, agencies, and stakeholders across Brand, PR, and Product Marketing.
You’ll own social-first creative initiatives that help support and reinforce Semrush brand messaging across our social channels — from trend-driven posts and reactive content to larger creative activations and social-first campaigns and executing them end-to-end.
You’ll be responsible for spotting relevant social, industry, platform, creator, and cultural trends, identifying which ones Semrush can credibly join, and turning them into creative concepts that drive engagement and strengthen our brand positioning.
You’ll own TikTok strategy and agency management: briefing the agency, reviewing concepts, giving feedback, and making sure the content feels entertaining, platform-native, and brand-relevant.
You’ll lead creative experimentation across our channels, testing new formats, hooks, visual approaches, short-form video ideas, memes, reactive posts, and recurring creative series.
You’ll coordinate production for social-first content, working with designers, video editors, agencies, freelancers, and internal stakeholders to manage assets, timelines, feedback, approvals, and final delivery.
You’ll partner with the Social Content Manager & Social campaign manager to turn brand always-on ideas and campaigns into creative social-first formats.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
You’re our ideal candidate if you:
Have 5+ years of experience in social media, content creation, creative production, or social-first brand content
Have experience managing TikTok content or TikTok agencies with strong results you can showcase
Have strong taste in social content and understand what makes people stop scrolling
Know how to spot trends early and decide which ones a brand should actually join
Understand TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, short-form video, memes, creator formats, hooks, and platform-native storytelling
Can turn business messages and brand narratives into simple, sharp, engaging social ideas
Are bursting with creative references and constantly thinking, “This could be a great format for us”
Have experience working with agencies, freelancers, designers, video editors, or content creators
Can write clear briefs and give useful creative feedback
Are comfortable moving fast when a trend or reactive opportunity appears
Know how to balance creativity with brand relevance and business goals
Are curious about performance and want to understand why some ideas work and others don’t
Take ownership of your work and can manage multiple ideas, assets, timelines, and feedback loops without dropping the ball
Have a portfolio, TikTok account, creator references, or social campaigns you’re proud of
It’s a bonus if you:
Have worked with B2B, SaaS, tech brands
Have used Semrush or are familiar with our tools
Have a good understanding of digital marketing, SEO, content marketing, or AI search
Success in this role looks like:
We launch 1+ social-first campaign a quarter
Our TikTok content performance is growing, some videos have 500k+ views
Semrush social channels have a stronger and more consistent flow of creative, social-first ideas
The team reacts faster and better to trends, cultural moments, launches, events, and brand opportunities
Always-on content and stakeholder campaigns become more visual, engaging, and social-native
Creative experiments generate clear learnings that help us improve future content
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!