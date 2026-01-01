Senior Backend Developer (Torch Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Build high-quality, scalable, maintainable Python services and data pipelines.

Collaborate with Data Scientists to build cutting-edge ML/AI systems.

Design and operate cost-effective data pipelines over PostgreSQL, BigQuery, ClickHouse, and GCS — including schema migrations (Alembic) and data quality checks.

Integrate and optimize LLM workloads end-to-end: multi-provider routing, cost monitoring, fallbacks, and continuous evaluation.

Orchestrate workflows with Temporal and deploy on Kubernetes/GCP (Docker, Pub/Sub, KMS, IAM).

Own reliability and observability — Grafana, Prometheus, Sentry, Langfuse — and keep pipelines healthy at scale.

Maintain CI/CD pipelines for automated, safe deployments (including DB migrations).

Drive code quality through clean code, testing, pair programming, code reviews, and knowledge sharing.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5+ years of strong software engineering fundamentals — clean code and solid testing practices.

Strong Python development skills.

Experience with Docker; Kubernetes is a plus.

Comfortable with CI/CD pipelines and deployment/infrastructure management.

Data engineering experience — building scalable, cost-effective pipelines — is highly valued.

Excited to work in a fast-paced environment and collaborate with Data Scientists to build innovative ML/AI systems.

Solid knowledge of SQL with maintaining relational databases is a plus.

Motivated to grow both personally and professionally.

A bit about the team

Torch team is an engineering team building LLM-powered products for Content and brand intelligence. We own two domains:

AIO (Brand presence, serenity, prompt tracking) — measuring and improving how brands show up across AI/LLM answers (ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overview). Think "SEO analytics for the AI-search era," without relying on classic Google rankings.

Content — AI-driven content scoring, SEO/GEO guidelines, and content-generation suggestions.

We run large-scale data pipelines that turn raw LLM/SERP responses into trustworthy brand-visibility metrics. Cost-efficiency at scale is a core engineering challenge — we continuously benchmark and switch between LLM providers (OpenAI, Gemini, Mistral, Grok, Nebius, Claude) to balance quality and spend.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!