Strategy & Operations Partner (Product Operations Division)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As a Strategy & Operations Partner you will play a pivotal role in driving the success of a product division by serving as a strategic, operational partner and trusted confidant to the Product Division Leader. This role is responsible for implementing and continuously improving cross-functional processes and leading critical strategic initiatives. The Strategy & Operations Partner acts as a representative of divisional product leadership, ensures alignment with company-wide priorities, and drives execution of key outcomes. To achieve this, your key focus areas and responsibilities will include:

Successfully lead and execute 1-3 high-priority, divisional initiatives at any given moment and take full responsibility for the outcomes of assigned initiatives and projects

Build strong relationships with other teams — including Marketing, Expansion, Retention, and other divisions — to make collaboration smoother, more proactive, and more impactful

Ensure cross-functional alignment and represent divisional priorities in broader organizational contexts

Collaborate cross-functionally with senior leadership throughout the company

Build trust with direct stakeholders

Design, implement, and scale cross-divisional product development and planning processes (e.g., planning cycles, roadmapping, KPI tracking, NPI etc.)

Partner with Product Operations leadership and other Strategy & Operations Partners to standardize best practices across the P&D organization

Gather inputs and feedback, and suggest improvements to product processes and operational model within the Product Division

Provide inputs into the broader divisional strategy

Maintain a deep understanding of the division’s market space, customer needs, competitive landscape, and product performance in order to effectively represent the Product Division Leader, support strategic alignment, and contribute to informed decision-making

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years in strategic program management, strategy consulting, or equivalent roles

Strong experience supporting product leadership and working cross-functionally

Proven ability to lead cross-functional initiatives with minimal direction

Demonstrated ability to take a project from ideation through to implementation

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience with product development frameworks

Familiarity with product analytics tools (e.g., Amplitude, Tableau)

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!