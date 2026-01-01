Product Marketing Manager, PLG

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

This is our Product Marketing Manager opportunity for strategic storytellers and sharp market thinkers who want to own how the flagship offerings meets its market. As search shifts toward AI-driven discovery, this role owns product marketing for our flagship product line within the PLG business.

You will define positioning, lead go-to-market for major releases, and own the messaging that drives conversion across the self-serve funnel. The role requires a high degree of independence: you form a point of view based on customer and market evidence, and you drive alignment across Product, Brand, Digital Marketing and Sales.

Your work has direct commercial impact framing complex technology, driving activation at scale and moving narrative alignment upstream to help us accelerate user acquisition, expansion, and New MRR growth. In this role, you will report to the Head of Product Marketing, PLG.

Positioning & Narrative:

Own positioning and messaging for the flagship product line

Own conversion-critical messaging across the self-serve funnel — homepage, product landing pages, and in-product touchpoints, etc.

Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy:

Lead go-to-market for major product releases: launch positioning, messaging, channel alignment, and post-launch iteration based on funnel data

Shape content strategy around product updates and releases — from data-driven research to flagship content pieces that anchor GTM campaigns

Contribute to pricing and packaging decisions, building the commercial case for how the offer should evolve

Support Sales with competitive positioning and enablement content

Strengthen the PMM operating model across the Core portfolio, standardizing launch frameworks, messaging templates, and cross-functional handoff

Customer & Market Insights:

Run customer interviews and develop case studies and proof points that support messaging and sales conversations

Build and maintain competitive intelligence and translate it into positioning and enablement

Synthesize customer and market feedback and represent it in product roadmap discussions

Increase external proof and market authority for our products by developing case studies, validating customer success stories, and securing industry proof points

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5–8+ years in product marketing in B2B SaaS, with end-to-end ownership of positioning and go-to-market for a product or product line

Experience in a PLG or self-serve business model, with a working understanding of conversion funnels, customer journey and how messaging affects them

Demonstrated ability to make and defend positioning or packaging recommendations with data and pricing strategies, packaging models, and value-based positioning frameworks in a self-serve software ecosystems

Hands-on customer research experience: you run interviews yourself and combine qualitative insight with funnel and market data

Strong competitive analysis skills, with the ability to turn market intelligence into positioning and enablement assets

Proven cross-functional orchestration — experience driving alignment across Product, Sales, Growth, and Marketing teams with deep sense of ownership and accountability for user adoption, project timelines, and commercial performance targets.

Highly analytical mindset, comfortable using data to track campaign conversion, analyze MRR growth, and guide marketing decisions

Excellent communication, presentation, and copywriting skills in English, with the ability to turn complex technical capabilities into simple, benefit-driven messaging

A comfort operating in a fast-changing market and product environment, with the ability to adjust plans without losing momentum

Knowledge of SEO, search, or AI-related markets is a strong plus

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!