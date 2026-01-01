Senior QA Automation Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Build QA processes from scratch by establishing testing standards for a product team that doesn't yet have dedicated QA, embedding quality practices into sprint planning, backlog refinement, and the development lifecycle.

Own quality across the product: take end-to-end responsibility for testing our Site Intelligence product, from customer-facing tools to the internal systems that support them.

Build test automation: assess the current state of testing, select the tools and technologies best suited to the product, and design and implement a scalable test automation strategy and framework aligned with existing company-wide QA approaches.

Lead backend API and UI test automation by designing, building, and maintaining automated test suites for backend microservices, asynchronous data workflows, and public and internal APIs.

Validate complex cross-system integrations by testing data flows across multiple connected systems, including crawlers, internal configuration tools, metadata engines, and reporting APIs, to identify edge cases before production releases.

Integrate automated testing into CI/CD pipelines by partnering with infrastructure teams to establish staging and release candidate environments and embed quality checks into the deployment process.

Collaborate closely with product managers, engineers, tech leads, and cross-functional teams to align the testing strategy with product goals and engineering priorities - integrating QA within an established team of developers that owns testing on their side, without slowing down delivery.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Demonstrated experience building QA processes and test strategies from scratch within an active engineering team.

Strong hands-on coding skills for test automation (e.g., Python), complemented by solid manual and exploratory testing experience. This is especially important in the early stages of the role, where deep investigation of systems and data flows will precede broader automation coverage.

Solid experience testing public and internal APIs, backend microservices, distributed systems, and data pipelines.

Practical experience integrating automated tests into CI/CD pipelines.

Experience working with containerized environments such as Docker.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across cross-functional teams.

Fluent in English, both written and spoken.

Not required, but a plus

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Understanding of web technologies, web crawlers, or HTML structure.

SQL skills for data validation and verification.

A bit about the team

The Vang team builds and maintains the core components behind our Site Intelligence product, including the Site Intelligence Crawl Orchestrator, Log File Analysis, and internal configuration tools such as the Platform JSON Editor and Elements Migration Tool.

Vang works closely with two key partner teams within Enterprise Solutions:

Tim Team, which builds and maintains the enterprise website crawler using the Chrome/Lighthouse engine to analyze performance, usability, legal compliance, and accessibility.

Viridian Team, which operates the cloud data pipeline powering Site Intelligence.

Other Semrush teams, partnering on cross-system workflows and integrations.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!