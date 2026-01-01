International Digital Strategist

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Strategic Sales Support & Market Influence

Support GTM Growth : Partner with Sales and Product Marketing to elevate strategic enterprise deals through bespoke insights, executive presentations, and solution storytelling.

Accelerated Onboarding : Architect and continuously optimize scalable enablement programs to reduce ramp time and elevate new hire impact across global GTM teams.

Revenue Growth Programs : Lead development of high-impact, use-case-driven collateral and playbooks that support upsell, cross-sell, and renewal strategies across multi-product enterprise offerings.

GTM Readiness: Deliver high-level training and advisory on market positioning, competitor differentiation, and value articulation for new solutions focused on the 5 Pillars of digital marketing; Search, Traffic, Behavior, Social and Brand.

Executive Thought Leadership

Customer Executive Engagement: Act as a strategic advisor to Semrush’s top enterprise customers, offering domain expertise and thought leadership on industry trends (e.g., AI disruption in marketing, digital transformation, etc.).

Cross-Functional Influence: Operate as a key stakeholder across GTM functions, driving strategic alignment and high-impact customer engagement across the full enterprise lifecycle.

Customer-Centric Innovation & Insights

Voice of Customer Leadership: Build and scale VoC programs that gather high-value insights from our top 5% of ARR customers to inform both product and GTM strategy.

Insight-Driven Influence: Translate customer and competitive intelligence into actionable insights for Product, influencing roadmap priorities and accelerating time-to-value.

Product and Feature Adoption Acceleration

Feature Evangelism: Champion adoption of high-value product features through internal enablement, external thought leadership, and targeted best practice development.

Adoption Metrics & Retention: Partner with Product Marketing and Education to ensure enterprise customers unlock full value from their investments—improving satisfaction, retention, and expansion.

About you

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Strategy, or a related field; MBA or equivalent executive experience strongly preferred.

8+ years of experience in digital strategy, sales, or product marketing within B2B SaaS or enterprise technology environments.

Demonstrated success influencing cross-functional teams and executive stakeholders in matrixed organizations.

Deep expertise in digital marketing platforms and enterprise customer needs.

Strong executive presence with outstanding communication, facilitation, and storytelling skills.

Proven ability to derive insights from complex customer data and translate them into strategic actions.

Deep understanding of the competitive digital marketing landscape and Semrush’s product ecosystem.

Passion for shaping the future of digital marketing and driving customer-centered innovation.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!